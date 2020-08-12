The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.
That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15.
From the opening holes down to Amen Corner all the way through the back nine, players can often figure out what's happening with others just by listening. That will be missing this year, along with the azalea and dogwood blooms from having to move it from April.
“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” club chairman Fred Ridley said.
Considered in some circles to be the cathedral of golf, Augusta National now will sound like one.
“Part of the allure and kind of majesty of Augusta National is the patrons,” Brandt Snedeker said. “You have that electricity from the first moment on Thursday morning to the last putt goes in on Sunday night on every hole. It’s not just on the back nine — it’s on every hole. So to not have that there is going to be a different feeling.”
He said all tickets will be honored for next April, and the club would contact ticket holders and those who have applied for tickets for next April's Masters sometime next month.
Golf is coming off its first major without fans last week at the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open, moved from June to Sept. 17-20 because of the pandemic, previously announced it won't have spectators at Winged Foot.
The British Open announced in April it would be canceled this year.
The lack of noise was noticeable at Harding Park last week for the PGA Championship in San Francisco, especially when Collin Morikawa hit driver to 7 feet on the 16th hole for an eagle that sent him to his first major championship. There were a few media, mainly the broadcast crew, along with a few volunteers and support staff.
But a shot that memorable was greeted with mostly silence.
“This is the one time I really wish there were crowds right there,” Morikawa said with a laugh.
The Masters, though, is different.
Built on a former nursery, the back nine descends steeply toward Rae's Creek and Amen Corner before making a steady climb toward the clubhouse. Pockets of roars come from everywhere.
The roars carried Jack Nicklaus to his astounding 30 on the back nine when he rallied to win his sixth Masters in 1986.
The fabled “Arnie's Army” began with a group of soldiers from nearby Fort Gordon in the late 1950s, but it grew to include practically every patron on the grounds. Palmer felt as though he knew them all as they cheered him to four victories.
Woods was making a charge in 2011 when two reporters waiting to cross the eighth fairway heard a roar that rattled the pines. What happened? A marshal said Woods had just hit his approach, and it was clear what the noise meant — an eagle that momentarily tied him for the lead.
A few minutes later, a roar from Amen Corner. And then another from behind the 13th green. And another from the second green. That was from all the scoreboards being changed to show Woods tied for the lead.
That's what will be missing in November.
It will be different for television viewers, too. They will see Augusta National like never before, lined by Georgia pines instead of spectators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.