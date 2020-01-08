Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with light rain developing later at night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.