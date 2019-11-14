2016 SPT GN0707 Sam Grewe - 2

Sam Grewe of Middlebury is shown, in this file photo, competing in high jump at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, July 6, 2016. He captured his third straight world championship Thursday morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 Photo Provided by Russ Draper Photography

Middlebury resident Sam Grewe is a World Champion, once again.

Grewe captured the T63 high jump championship with a championship record leap of 1.86 meters at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday morning.

He attempted to set a world record of 1.91 meters, but just missed out.

This is the third consecutive year Grewe has won the world championship.

Sharad Kumar finished second in the event and Mariyappan Thangavelu third. Both competitors are from India.

Greg Keim can be reached at greg.keim@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 326. Follow Greg on Twitter @gkeim_TGN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you