Middlebury resident Sam Grewe is a World Champion, once again.
Grewe captured the T63 high jump championship with a championship record leap of 1.86 meters at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday morning.
He attempted to set a world record of 1.91 meters, but just missed out.
This is the third consecutive year Grewe has won the world championship.
Sharad Kumar finished second in the event and Mariyappan Thangavelu third. Both competitors are from India.
