MIDDLEBURY — There are times in life when the experience of accomplishing a goal is just as satisfying as the final result.
Middlebury resident Andy Williams can attest to that fact.
Williams, who probably knows the streets of his hometown better than anyone, including the police officers that patrol them, has been running them since his youth.
According to his biography in the 50 IN 50 book published by The Goshen News in 2016, he joined the 300-mile club as a second grader and the 525-club in fifth grade by running on the fitness trails around Orchard View Elementary.
The 32-year-old distance running standout has since turned to running the streets in Middlebury, and all of those training runs paid huge dividends when the Northridge High School graduate ran in the recent U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.
“Unbelievable,” was the first word Williams used when asked to describe the opportunity. “It was defiantly the experience of a lifetime.”
The Trials were Feb. 29 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was hosted by the Atlanta Track Club.
Williams qualified for the Trials by running a time of 2:17.59 at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 8, 2019.
A time of 2:19 or lower is a requirement to make the Trials.
“I basically had to put together the perfect race back in December in order to qualify,” Williams said.
A total of 243 runners qualified for the Trials. Williams finished 121st out of the 175 that completed the 26.2 mile course through the streets of downtown Atlanta. His time was 2:26.56.
“The Trials didn’t go like I had hoped, but to me it was more about getting the chance to even be there running with some of the best in the world,” he added. “My training leading up to the Trials didn’t go as well as expected. I was bothered by some nagging injuries. I actually had to have an MRI on my knee three weeks before the Trials and had to take a week off training.”
In order to get ready for the December race when he qualified for the Trials, Williams was running up to 120 miles per week. Besides sheer determination, one more key ingredient was required in the process.
“A very understanding wife,” said Williams, who in addition to being a husband and father is a P.E. teacher at Northridge Middle School and a coach for the Northridge High School cross country and track and field teams. “My wife and my family have made so many sacrifices for me.”
Williams knew beforehand odds were long for him grabbing one of the three qualifying spots for the 2020 Marathon that will now to take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
“Out of all the male runners, only a small handful had a realistic chance of earning one of the three spots on the U.S. Team,” he said. “That was the great thing about the job of hosting the Atlanta Track Cub did. The way they treated us made me feel like I belonged there. It was awesome. They treated everyone the same way whether you were one of the top runners or one of the other runners.”
Galen Rupp won the Trials in a time of 2:09.20. Jacob Riley was second in 2:10.02 and Abdi Abdirahman third in 2:01.03.
A chance meeting with Abdirahman was one of the highlights for Williams.
“The night before the race there was a reception for us at the Atlanta Aquarium. One side of the room is a huge glass wall and you could watch the sharks swimming around,” Williams said. “I was standing and happened to look over and saw Abdi (Abdirahman) standing next to me. It was fun to get the chance to talk to him.
“I also had the opportunity to meet Jared Ward.”
Ward is a well-known U.S. distance runner, who placed sixth in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Abdirahman at 43 became the oldest American marathon qualifier.
The morning of the race, Williams’ wife, Jennifer, their daughter Caroline, 3, and son Henry, 1, also had an unplanned encounter with Abdirahman.
“There was a race for the children before the marathon began. They rode down on the elevator with him,” Andy said. “He noticed their bib numbers and started talking to them about the race. He even wished them good luck.
“The race was 50 meters, and I think my son’s grandmother ended up carrying him across the finish line.”
Williams is a veteran marathon runner. His first one was in Indianapolis in 2011. He finished in 2:35.30.
“The Atlanta course is probably the toughest one I have ever ran,” he said. “Most of the courses are either a series of three loops or a point to point. The Atlanta course has eight loops through the downtown. The tall buildings created wind tunnels plus there were a number of hills. We had been warned there would be changes in elevation on the course.
“The crowd was estimated at about 200,000. Running in front of that many people and hearing you name announced was quite a thrill. Most of my family were there and so were a lot of my (Manchester) college teammates. Having all of them there made it more special.”
Williams will always have that memory and one other to cherish the experience.
“Even if I didn’t make the team I have my bib that says ‘Williams 2020 Olympic Trials.’ That is going to end up framed and hanging somewhere in my house,” he said.
