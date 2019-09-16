SOUTH BEND — Whether it’s fair or not, legacies are defined by the games Notre Dame is about to play Saturday in Athens, Ga.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish travel to Sanford Stadium to play No. 3 Georgia Saturday in the weekend’s marquee matchup in college football. It would be a historic victory on many levels for Notre Dame if they were to upset the Bulldogs on their home field.
The last time Notre Dame knocked off a top-5 team was 2005, when Charlie Weis led the No. 23 Irish into Ann Arbor and beat the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, 17-10, in Weis’ second game as the head coach for Notre Dame. Since then, the Irish are 0-10 against top-5 teams.
Of those 10 losses, four have come in the Brian Kelly era. The Irish lost 28-14 at No. 4 Stanford in 2011, 42-14 to No. 2 Alabama in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, 31-27 at No. 2 Florida State in 2014 and 30-3 against No. 2 Clemson in last season’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic. Notre Dame was ranked No. 22 facing Stanford, No. 1 battling Alabama, No. 5 against Florida State and No. 3 vs. Clemson.
The highest-ranked team Kelly has defeated came last year, when then-No. 8 Notre Dame defeated then-No. 7 Stanford, 38-17, in week five of the season at Notre Dame Stadium. The Cardinal finished the year 9-4.
That’s why this Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia would be the biggest win under Kelly, should the Irish find a way to upset the Bulldogs.
Just don’t ask Kelly himself about his legacy being defined by Saturday’s game.
“No, it’s not even a part of what we do for preparation,” Kelly said Monday. “To me, it’s about our players; it’s about our coaches giving them a great game plan; it’s about my job to make sure we put together the best possible preparation for our team. The rest of that stuff, I could really care less about.”
Part of that game plan will not involve watching any tape of the CFP Semifinal loss to Clemson. Just because the Tigers are the last elite team the Irish played means they’re going to watch what went wrong in that game.
“No, there’s no real similarities in what they do, defensively or offensively,” Kelly said, comparing Clemson to Georgia. “So, this is really about preparation for a team that runs three-down, four-down, and an offense that is much different.”
Preparation was the word Kelly stressed a lot Monday. It’s come to define what the Irish program has been about since an abysmal 4-8 season in 2016. Taking each game one day at a time and not looking ahead is something Kelly wants his players to do with every opponent on the schedule.
It’s something Kelly talked about with his players before last week’s game against New Mexico, and the Irish responded with a 66-14 victory over the Lobos.
“We definitely didn’t underestimate (New Mexico),” senior wide receiver Chase Claypool said following the win Saturday. “And, I think that definitely showed on the scoreboard.”
Workouts done in the summer have also prepared Notre Dame for playing on the road. Kelly said the “road warrior mentality” workouts he and Director of Football Performance Matt Balis designed for the team in the summer was to get them ready for this weekend’s game.
“It’s really to build a mindset,” Kelly said. “Being on the road and being able to build that mindset is really what this has been about, and certainly we’re going to need that again this week against Georgia.”
Kelly will also be taking extra steps to ensure his team is ready for the environment they’ll be playing in Saturday. It’s expected to be the largest crowd in Sanford Stadium history.
“They know that we have to prepare for the kind of environment that we’re going in to,” Kelly said. “We’ll work on it during the week. We have an indoor facility that … we can make that as loud as we want to. It’s going to be hot here, too, so the weather will be warm. So, there won’t be any excuses relative to climatizing to the weather conditions. So, we’ll prepare them for all of those.”
Notre Dame knows it’s entering a hostile environment Saturday, trying to do something the program hasn’t done in 14 years in defeating a top-5 team. For Kelly, it all comes down to the one word he said over-and-over Monday: preparation.
“The most important thing will be how we prepare,” Kelly said. “If we do a great job preparing, we can go play the game and play fast and play free, and then the best team wins.
“So, it’ll be in our preparation. It won’t be because the crowd was loud or that it was hot. It’ll be because they executed better than we executed.”
