SOUTH BEND — One thing is for certain with the Notre Dame offense entering 2020 spring practices: Ian Book is the starting quarterback.
Everything else? Up for grabs.
Questions about the wide receiver, tight end and running back positions are all prevalent as Notre Dame held its first spring practice of the year Thursday.
“What we like to talk to our team about is there’s competitive opportunities out here,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “It’s really not about who’s ‘1’ today as much as creating competition.”
REPLACING RECEIVING DEPTH
In 2019, the trio of senior wide receiver Chase Claypool, graduate senior wide receiver Chris Finke and junior tight end Cole Kmet had 2,008 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Notre Dame. The Irish went 11-2, won the Camping World Bowl over Iowa State and finished ranked No. 12 in the final AP poll.
Six weeks from now, though, Claypool and Kmet are expected to be drafted within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft after strong Combine performances, while Finke may be a late-round draft choice of his own.
Notre Dame’s top receiver coming back is graduate senior Javon McKinley, who had 268 yards receiving and four touchdowns last year. Most of those numbers were against inferior opponents, though, as McKinley did most of his damage against New Mexico and Bowling Green.
Redshirt sophomore Braden Lenzy also returns, but he was used more as a running back on jet-sweep plays more than anything in 2019. He ended up recording 11 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 200 yards on 13 attempts and two scores.
A wild card for the Irish is Kevin Austin, who missed the entire 2019 because of an unofficial team suspension due to violations of team rules, per Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated. The only time Notre Dame fans saw Austin on the field was in the Blue-Gold game, where he had two receptions for 15 yards. He played in four games his freshman year, recording five receptions for 80 yards.
Austin was expected to be a contributor to the Irish offense in 2019, but the suspension derailed those plans. The now-junior should be back for the 2020 season, though, giving redshirt senior quarterback Ian Book a 6-2, 210-pound target to throw to.
During Thursday’s practice, Austin and Lenzy were lined up on the outside, while Keys was in the slot during first-team reps. Kelly says there’s no depth chart right now, though.
“Today would not be a good day to say who’s the ‘1’ and who’s the ‘2,’” Kelly said. “There’s always a pecking order, in the sense that guys are going to have to fit somewhere. For the last two and a half months, there hasn’t been ‘1’s,’ there hasn’t been ‘2’s.’ I don’t put up a depth chart, per se. I don’t push that with our coaches. We don’t like to talk in those terms, but someone’s going to have to go out there.”
Another player who could have an impact at the receiver position is Ben Skowronek. A graduate transfer from Northwestern, Skowronek missed almost all of his senior year last year due to an ankle injury, which allowed him to redshirt and transfer to Notre Dame. Skowronek practiced Thursday, and Kelly said he’s at about 90 percent health right now.
As far as replacing Kmet at the tight end position, Tommy Tremble and Brock Wright could be next in line. Tremble finished the season with 16 receptions, 183 yards and four touchdowns, while Wright only had two catches for 45 yards. Both split reps evenly in practice Thursday.
“We employed a lot of two-tight end (packages), and one of them, obviously, can be moved around,” Kelly said. “They’ve got to be physical, in-line blockers. A physicality is a mindset; it’s not just a guy who is in space, catching footballs. They have to be able to do both.”
RUNNING BACKS WANTED
Last year, Tony Jones had a better-than-expected season, rushing for 847 yards and six touchdowns. Jones could’ve stayed for a fifth year, but decided to forgo it for the NFL Draft.
This leaves Notre Dame’s top two returning rushers as non-running backs. Book (546 yards) and Lenzy (200) were second and third in rush yards, respectively, a season ago. The top returning running back, in terms of rushing yards, is sophomore Jahmir Smith (180).
The numbers of junior running back Jafar Armstrong are a little skewed, though, due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the season-opening win against Louisville last year. Armstrong only appeared eight games in 2019, managing only 46 rush attempts for 122 yards and one touchdown. He also had 13 receptions for 97 yards.
“There seems to be this narrative out there that we weren’t very good at running the football (last year) — we were a pretty good offense last year,” Kelly said. “We keep parsing about last year — our job is to win football games. We’re going to continue to work on that focus of everyone needs to improve in every facet.”
