SOUTH BEND — First-year Notre Dame women’s basketball Niele Ivey has selected her coaching staff for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Ivey became the Fighting Irish coach when Muffet McGraw announced her retirement after 33 seasons leading the program. McGraw led the Irish to a pair of national titles and 848 of her career 936 wins.
Ivey has already spent 17 years on the Notre Dame campus as both a player and assistant coach for McGraw.
Associate head coach Carol Owens and assistant coach Michaela Mabrey will be joined on the Irish sidelines by 1993 Notre Dame graduate Coquese Washington.
Washington was an Irish player from 1989-93 and helped the program reach its first NCAA Tournament in 1992. Washington was later an assistant coach under McGraw from 1999-2007 and tutored Ivey on the way to the program’s first national title in 2001.
“I am thrilled to announce that Washington has accepted the position of associate head coach,” Ivey said on the school’s web site. “It’s an absolute blessing to welcome Coquese back home to Notre Dame. Her experience as a former player and alum, WNBA champion and former head coach, plus her national championship coaching pedigree, provides me with incredible knowledge and wisdom. I am so excited to have her join my staff as we build this new era of Notre Dame women’s basketball.
“I am also thrilled to retain Owens and Mabrey. Carol has uniquely been a part of all nine of the program’s Final Four appearances and brings incredible leadership to the staff. Michaela’s energy, passion and winning mentality speaks volumes. I’m excited to have my staff in place and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”
Washington returns to South Bend after a one-year stint as an associate head coach with the Oklahoma Sooners. Prior, she made a name for herself as the head coach at Penn State from 2007-19, amassing a 209-169 record and guiding the Lady Lions to four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Big Ten titles. Washington was the first female African-American head coach in Penn State history.
“Notre Dame has always held a special place in my heart,” Washington stated. “So much of who I am can be traced back to my time at Notre Dame both as a student and as a young professional. Being a part of our women’s basketball staff again is truly energizing. I would only leave a program like Oklahoma for one reason — to return home.”
During her playing career at Notre Dame, Washington dished out 554 assists (ranks seventh in program history) and made 307 steals (third).
Washington played six seasons in the WNBA and is one of five Irish to have won a WNBA title, achieving the feat with the Houston Comets in 2000.
MABREY TRADITION
The Mabrey name has been a strong tradition in ND women’s basketball and for the ninth consecutive season, there will be a member of the family on the Irish roster.
Dara Mabrey has transferred from Virginia Tech.
She joins her sister Michaela, who is an ND graduate and current assistant coach. Her other sister Marina helped lead the Irish to the 2018 national championship and is the program’s all-time 3-point field goal leader. She currently plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dara Mabrey to our team,” Ivey said. “We have an incredible history of success with the Mabrey family and I am looking forward to continuing that track record with Dara. Between her three-point shooting capability, competitive drive, and ACC experience, I think she will be a great addition to the new era of Irish basketball.”
Dara, a 5-7 guard from Belmar, New Jersey, leaves Virginia Tech after two seasons in which she started in all 64 games played. Mabrey tallied 738 total points (11.5 ppg) and already ranked seventh all-time in made three-pointers with 155.
She established the program record with 80 made treys during the 2018-19 campaign — a mark that would have tied for fifth all-time at Notre Dame.
