SOUTH BEND — A familiar name to Notre Dame fans will be returning to South Bend this weekend.
Charlie Weis Jr. — the son of former Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis — will be on the sidelines Saturday as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls (1-0) when they take on the No. 7 Fighting Irish (1-0, 1-0 ACC) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m., USA Network).
“He is a young, bright star in this profession who’s done great things in a very short period of time as a coordinator,” said Notre Dame coach of the 27-year-old Weis Jr.
Weis Sr. was a polarizing coach at Notre Dame in his five seasons, leading them to two BCS bowl games in 2005 and 2006 before going 3-9, 7-6 and 6-6 in his final three seasons. He was the head coach for the Irish’s first loss to Navy in 43 years and was blown out in both of those BCS games to Ohio State and LSU. He went 35-27 overall in his five years there.
While Kelly followed Weis, the current head coach says the two don’t have much of a relationship.
“I know him; have met Charlie on a number of occasions,” Kelly said. “We share a very common position here; a very unique position as the head coach. From that perspective, that’s really it. We don’t talk regularly or have communication, but I certainly respect anyone that’s sat in this chair.”
IRISH ‘D’ vs. BULLS ‘O’
The biggest question mark for the Notre Dame defense this week is the health of free safety Kyle Hamilton. The sophomore sustained an ankle injury in the win last week against Duke and was in a walking boot until Wednesday. Kelly was unsure of Hamilton’s status Thursday afternoon.
“Kyle is day-to-day,” Kelly said. “He is in a PPT program right now — ‘Prayers and Personal Thoughts’ are welcome.”
It’ll be a challenge preparing for South Florida because of all the new personnel the Bulls have this season. Weis. Jr. is in his first year as offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Jeff Scott.
Scott was previously the offensive coordinator at Clemson and Weis Jr. at Florida Atlantic. With not much tape to base strategy off of, the Irish players know sticking to fundamentals this week will be key.
“Coach Kelly always harps on attention to detail and what (defensive line coach Mike) Elston says is we’re only one of 11,” redshirt freshman defensive end Isaiah Foskey said. “If you just do your job and your job only, you’ll probably make the play if you do your job and everybody else does their job.”
“I know they have a great coach; winning culture with coach Scott coming from Clemson,” graduate senior cornerback Nick McCloud added. “Of course, they recruit Florida, so they’re going to have a lot of speed on the field. You can’t overlook any opponent you play, so we definitely have to come prepared to play this week.”
IRISH ‘O’ vs. BULLS ‘D’
The Irish offense was up-and-down in week one, starting slow before finishing the game strong. After having just seven yards and zero points on offense in the first quarter, Notre Dame finished the game with 430 yards and 27 points.
When the Irish’s offense has been clicking in recent years, it’s been because the running game has been working. That was the case last week, as they rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as a team. The last time Notre Dame rushed for more than 100 yards as a team and lost was in 2017 against Miami.
This year, under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the team has implemented more zone runs, which lets the running back have more chances to find a hole to run through as opposed to a set spot for him to run.
“I think outside zone fits us very well,” senior offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said. “We’re a very athletic offensive line, and at the same time, we do have a lot of power and we’re big.”
Notre Dame will be without a starting wide receiver from week one, as graduate senior Ben Skowronek is out with a hamstring injury. Redshirt sophomore Braden Lenzy takes his spot in the starting lineup.
South Florida’s week one opponent, The Citadel, runs a triple-option offense, making the game tape from that contest almost unusable. Kelly and his staff will have to base things off the defense that Bulls defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer ran in his prior stops at Florida Atlantic, Charlotte and Oklahoma State.
“You don’t get to see Glenn Spencer’s defense (against The Citadel), so you’re starting to look at FAU film, Oklahoma State film to try to get a sense and feel,” Kelly said. “You’re just looking at last week’s film just to evaluate personnel. … Lot of uncertainties going into the game.”
