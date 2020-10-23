SOUTH BEND — In the original 2020 Notre Dame football schedule, the team’s first road game was going to be Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that game was moved from Ireland to Annapolis, Maryland, and scheduled for Sept. 5.
The Navy game was then canceled altogether when Notre Dame joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the season, and a new ACC schedule slated the Fighting Irish to have its first road game on Sept. 26 at Wake Forest. That game, however, would then be postponed to Dec. 12 because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Notre Dame program that forced nearly 40 players into either isolation or quarantine.
With the way the schedule worked out, the Irish were off Oct. 3, followed by two home games Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. That means that finally, after multiple cancelations and postponements, Notre Dame will finally play a road game Saturday when the No. 3 Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) visit Pittsburgh (3-3, 2-3 ACC) at Heinz Field in the Steel City (3:30 p.m., ABC).
“We’ve got a great support team that has looked at all the things necessary for us to be successful on the road, relative to the travel and accommodations,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.
He added that the program has spent the better part of two weeks putting together the logistics of this first road trip. The team acted like it was a home game all week, having the team dinner Friday night in South Bend. Then, they boarded a plane to Pittsburgh and arrived Friday night.
The team will have breakfast to-go, picking it up in the lobby of the hotel they’re staying at and then eating in their respective rooms. They will get to Heinz Field, have lunch, play the game then eat dinner there before flying back to South Bend on Saturday night.
In a normal year, the Fighting Irish would’ve flown to Pittsburgh on Friday morning.
“It’s definitely going to be different, but I think we can all attest that this whole year has been really different and weird,” Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis said. “We’ve been preparing for that coming into this season. We’ve faced adversity, and I don’t think it’s going to be too much of a challenge.”
The Notre Dame and Pittsburgh programs are no strangers to each other, having played 71 times prior. The Irish hold a 49-21-1 all-time series lead, including a narrow 19-14 victory in the 2018 season. The Panthers led 14-6 early in the third quarter of that game, but Notre Dame rallied to win and remain unbeaten.
GAME BREAKDOWN
It’ll be a matchup of strength vs. strength between the Irish offensive line and Pitt’s defensive line. Notre Dame’s front five on offense has been consistently ranked as the top unit in the country by websites that evaluate offensive line play, while the Panthers feature two talented starting defensive ends in senior Patrick Jones and junior Rashad Weaver. The duo has already combined for 11.5 sacks in Pitt’s first six games. Kelly said the depth behind those two as well is what makes them difficult.
“Maybe Clemson (in 2018) is the only other team that we’ve faced that has that kind of depth at the defensive end position,” Kelly said. “Now, Clemson had more depth at the (defensive) tackle position than we’ve ever seen, but this is probably the deepest defensive end position rotation that we’ve seen in quite some time.”
“I think (Pitt)’s defense is similar to ours in the fact that they just play really hard,” offensive lineman Aaron Banks added. “I think it’ll be a good test for us for us to come out and play really physical. It’s going to be a hard game; it’s going to be a fistfight.”
For Pitt’s offense, who will be starting at quarterback remains a mystery as senior starter Kenny Pickett missed last week’s game against Miami due to a left ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Joey Yellen started for the Panthers instead, going 22-of-46 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown in the 31-19 loss to the Hurricanes.
Kelly said his team will prepare more for what Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple runs instead of an individual quarterback.
“Going back to when he was at UMass and when we played UMass, we have a good sense of what they like to do and what he likes to do as an offensive coordinator, regardless of who the quarterback is,” Kelly said. “That’s a big inventory to prepare for us, regardless of who the quarterback is.”
“They bring a lot of different things to the table,” added linebacker Shayne Simon about the Pitt offense overall. “They align in different and various formations, and we have to make sure we’re staying on our P’s and Q’s. As a linebacker, I definitely have to make sure that we’re able to communicate and get the defense into the right calls.”
