SOUTH BEND — What's widely been known became official Friday: Micah Shrewsberry is coming to South Bend.
The Indianapolis native was officially announced as the new men's basketball coach at Notre Dame in a press release from the athletic department. Multiple media outlets had reported the move Wednesday evening, with Penn State even releasing a statement saying that Shrewsberry "was leaving the University to accept a position at another institution."
Shrewsberry spent his last two seasons as the head coach at Penn State. This year, he led the Nittany Lions to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since in 11 years and first tournament victory since 2001. Penn State also reached the finals of the Big Ten Tournament, finishing with an overall record of 23-14.
“We are so excited to have Coach (Shrewsberry) join the Notre Dame family,” said Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick in a statement. “Throughout this process, it reaffirmed for me that this job was among the best in the country as we had many great candidates express interest."
Swarbrick continued, saying, “During our two-month process, we weekly reviewed our candidate pool and each week he (Micah) stayed at the top of our list due to his fit at the University and his commitment to the student-athlete experience. Not only do his personal & family values align with the University, but his dedication to the development of each member of his program as well.”
Shrewsberry now has the task of replacing the program's all-time winningest coach in Mike Brey. The departing Brey won 484 games in his 23-year tenure in South Bend.
“I’m very excited to be joining the University of Notre Dame family,” said Shrewsberry in a statement. “The combination of top-notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court, made this a very attractive job for me. The power of the Notre Dame brand, and the passionate alumni family, will allow us to recruit the brightest student-athletes from coast to coast. I can’t wait to get to campus and begin connecting with the students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”
Shrewsberry has had many stops at Indiana-based colleges across his 23-year coaching journey. He started as a graduate assistant for the University of Indianapolis for the 1999-2000 season. He was then an assistant coach at Wabash University for a brief time in 2001 before spending two seasons at DePauw University.
After a few seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Marshall University in West Virginia, Shrewsberry returned to Indiana to become the head coach of the IU-South Bend men’s basketball team. He was in that role for two seasons.
He then moved closer to home after that, landing a job with Butler University. After one season as a Coordinator of Basketball Operations, he spent three more years on the Bulldogs’ bench as an assistant coach.
Shrewsberry then made the first of his two stops at Purdue, taking an assistant job there. When former Butler coach Brad Stevens was then hired by the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 2013, though, he brought Shrewsberry along, with the latter spending six seasons alongside Stevens in Boston.
After the 2019 season, Purdue coach Matt Painter was able to convince Shrewsberry to come back to the college ranks, offering him an Associate Head Coach role. He was in that position for two seasons with the Boilermakers before being hired as the head coach at Penn State.
A formal press conference to introduce Shrewsberry will be held this Thursday.