SOUTH BEND — While Tommy Rees being promoted to offensive coordinator stole most of the coaching headlines for Notre Dame this offseason, the Fighting Irish also have two new position coaches on the staff.
John McNulty was named tight ends coach, while Mike Mickens was named cornerbacks coach. Both moves were made official last week. McNulty replaces Chip Long, who was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach the last two seasons. Mickens takes over for Todd Lyght, who had been the defensive backs coach since 2015.
McNulty played for Penn State from 1988-90 before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1991. He has spent time in both the college and NFL ranks, working for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL and UCONN, Rutgers and Penn State at the college level. He was the offensive coordinator for Rutgers in 2018.
“I think that we really needed somebody dedicated to the position,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “I think in the interviewing process, what I really liked about his presentation to me was his focus solely on teaching the techniques and his experience working with multiple tight ends. You know, I thought last year when your offensive coordinator was the tight end coach, the guy that gets left out sometimes is the tight end, because he has so many other responsibilities that that position in itself required much more focus and attention.”
Mickens played under Kelly when Kelly was coaching at the University of Cincinnati. Mickens most recently served as the cornerbacks coach at his alma mater before joining Kelly’s staff for the 2020 season.
Kelly now has two former players he’s coached on his coaching staff in Mickens and Rees. While he expected Rees to become a coach eventually, Kelly was more surprised Mickens became one.
“I thought Tommy was just somebody that had that presence about him that he wanted to always be in this profession,” Kelly said. “I didn’t know about Mike really. Mike was very cerebral, very smart. He could always give you back what game plans were and what we wanted to do. He was really a sharp player, but I never knew that he would want to get into the business itself. But Tommy was a no-brainer.”
For Kelly, what he wants to see most out of his new assistants in the spring is forming strong relationships with their new players.
“In spring practice, we’re not out to win. We’ve already won the spring game,” Kelly said. “So, this is really about building that success and building that competency in the group that you have. They’re really good teachers and they’re different in their own right, but building success and competency with the group, and that’s what they can do and they’ve proven they can do that.”
BOOK’S LEADERSHIP
Notre Dame’s offense has a lot of inexperience at every position except one: quarterback. Ian Book is back for his fifth season in South Bend, where the pressure is on him to succeed now more than ever.
After a disappointing performance against Michigan last year, Book led the Irish to six-straight victories to end the season, including a bowl victory over Iowa State. Kelly believes Book’s actions, not his words, are what make him a great leader.
“They want to follow a guy like that just because of his actions from last year,” Kelly said. “So, he’s got a ton of credibility and a lot of the respect from his peers. He doesn’t really need to walk around and scream and yell. He’s got a presence about him, and he just needs to be Ian Book.”
INJURY UPDATE
Numerous players have been sidelined to start spring practices. Offensive linemen Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey remain sidelined due to injuries sustained at the end of last year. Fellow offensive lineman Aaron Banks fractured his left foot and will be out most of spring camp as well.
Cornerback Cam Hart practiced last Thursday, but didn’t go through any contact drills. Cornerback Shaun Crawford was limited with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jack Lamb is still “about three weeks out” with his hip injury, per Kelly.
Defensive end Daelin Hayes was limited in last week’s practice as well as he recovers from a torn labrum.
Some good injury news for the Irish: linebacker Shayne Simon and defensive lineman Howard Cross will be full participants, according to Kelly. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek is also 90 percent healthy and will practice fully with the team. Skowronek injured his ankle while playing for Northwestern last year, allowing him to have an extra year of eligibility and transfer to Notre Dame.
“So, that’s pretty much the injury list in terms of guys,” Kelly said. “So, a lot of guys that are making their way back on to the practice field.”
