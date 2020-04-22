SOUTH BEND — The Muffet Era in Notre Dame women’s basketball came to an abrupt and unexpected end Wednesday afternoon when Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw announced her retirement.
After leading the Fighting Irish for the past 33 seasons in spectacular fashion to a .771 winning percentage and a pair of National Championships, the veteran coach has decided it’s time to do something different.
“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement on the ND website. “There is never a good time, but I am happy with the way we have left things. I have no regrets.”
Notre Dame hosted a press conference on Zoom Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.
McGraw led the Irish to a National Title in 2018, but lost all five starters to the WNBA. Notre Dame finished 13-18 overall last season 8-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“I do kind of hate to see it end on last season, but we are just going to pretend 2018 was our last year,” the coach quipped.
“If we searched for an entire year. I don’t think we would find anyone better suited for our program,” said then Notre Dame Athletic Director when he announced the hiring of McGraw on May 18, 1987.
Current AD Jack Swarbrick feels the same way about the coach. He has plans to continue to use McGraw in various ways around Notre Dame.
“She is a great teacher, and who better for us to have around to work with our younger coaches. I would also like to see her continue to represent Notre Dame publicly,” Swarbrick said.
McGraw used the quarantine time due to the COVID-19 virus as a time to reflect on her future.
“There has been a lot of time to reflect on how life would be without basketball,” the coach said. “It gave me time to reflect on what is important. I decided life without basketball looked pretty good. I realized I could handle life without basketball.”
McGraw shared that there was no way she would have been able to handle the job at Notre Dame without the help of her husband, Matt. The couple celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in 2019.
“With a job like this, there is no way you can be successful without a great partner. With Matt at my side, I have been able to do so much more,” the coach said.
The couple has a son, Murphy.
“When Murph came along, Matt changed jobs so he could work at home and help with him,” McGraw said. “He has been such a great role model for Murph, who has learned that men can cook and do laundry. Matt is the reason why I have been so successful.”
McGraw was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September of 2017. She was the 32nd woman ever inducted and 13th female coach. She was also inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame (2014) and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2011).
In her 33 seasons at Notre Dame, McGraw posted a career record of 848-252 with National Championships in 2001 and 2018. In 38 overall seasons, her record is 936-293 (.762 winning percentage).
“When I first came to Notre Dame the goal was a sellout crowd and get the team in the Top 25,” she said. “Walking onto the court in January of 2015, an usher told me the game was a sellout. It was so great to see all the fans. I am so grateful to all the fans that have supported us over the years. It’s easy to follow a winning team, but this past season didn’t keep the fans away. It meant so much to see them there when we were not winning as many games.”
McGraw was the sixth different NCAA Division I coach to win multiple NCAA titles, joining Geno Auriemma, Pat Summitt, Linda Sharp, Tara VanDerveer and Kim Mulkey.
The Irish made seven trips to the NCAA Division I national championship game, including six times in the past 10 years (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019). No other program has been to more title games in the past decade.
All of McGraw’s accolades make it seem like she is leaving some big shoes to fill. She is, but the decision about her replacement has already been made. Former Notre Dame player and former Irish assistant coach Niele Ivey will be replacing her former coach.
“Niele is so charismatic. People are attracted to her,” McGraw said. “She is fun to be around, but at the same time she can flip the switch and be the most intense person you have ever been around.”
Ivey, the fourth coach in the history of the program, will be introduced at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.