SOUTH BEND — Heading into last year’s game against Navy, Drew White wasn’t listed on the depth chart. By the end of the game, he was a critical part of a win that put Notre Dame one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
The linebacker recorded six total tackles, fourth most by a Notre Dame player, as the Fighting Irish defeated the Midshipmen, 44-22, in San Diego. It was the unofficial “coming out party” for White.
“Everybody gets their opportunity and chance, and when you get it, you need to make the best of it,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said of White’s performance last year against Navy. “I think he made the best of his one opportunity and his chance, and that was his one opportunity. Option football requires a discipline, it requires a knowledge and awareness, and those instincts serve you well at that position, middle linebacker. So, I think it was a glimpse of things that were to come.”
Heading into the October contest against the Mids, White knew he had a chance to play in the game — even if he wasn’t officially on the depth chart.
“During the week, just through the scrimmages and scout periods that we had, (defensive coordinator) coach (Clark) Lea told me a little bit last year that he wanted me to be ready if need be,” White said. “I was ready, but whether he said that or not, I was always ready.”
White’s opportunity came in the first half when senior linebacker Drue Tranquill went down with an ankle injury. This meant White, who was a redshirt freshman at the time, would get his first collegiate snaps against Navy’s difficult triple-option offense.
“I didn’t really face the triple option in high school — that was a common thread people thought,” White said.
If White was inexperienced, he didn’t show it. He helped the Notre Dame defense hold the Mids to 22 points, their fifth-fewest of the season.
“It was special, for sure. It was more something to look back at,” White said. “The moment in time, it was just like every other snap that I had played up until then. It was football, and it’s just a game. At the end of the day, you’re just playing football.”
White has parlayed his strong performance against Navy into a full-time starting linebacker position for the No. 16 Fighting Irish. He’s having a strong redshirt sophomore campaign, totally 55 tackles — eight for loss — and two sacks. Not even an injury from a skiing accident in the spring could slow down White from becoming an impact player on the Notre Dame defense.
“He fought through that and put himself in a position to where that (2018 Navy) game was not just a cameo for him,” Kelly said. “It was something that was going to be more of what we’ve come to see this year, and that is really solid play from the linebacker position.”
“He does his job,” redshirt junior defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji added. “When it’s time for him to get to the quarterback, he gets to the quarterback. When it’s time for him to get the running back, he’s got eyes on the running back. He just does his job, and that’s the biggest thing.
“It’s not anything crazy. You just have to do your job and make sure you’re looking at your keys, and that’s the biggest thing about it. He’s always right on that: laser-focused and detailed on what he’s doing 24/7.”
Now, White and the Irish defense get to prepare for an improved Navy offense from a season ago. The 23rd-ranked Mids are averaging a full yard more per rush, four more first downs and 15 points more per-game in 2019 as opposed to 2018.
“The biggest key to Navy is not letting any yards leak,” White said. “Navy does a really good job of pushing the line, falling forward, gaining four yards, five yards every play. And while, sometimes, the audience or whoever’s watching might not think that’s a good play, that’s what Navy thrives on. … This week, me and just the rest of the team are focusing on being physical at the point of attack and moving them backwards.”
The 2018 game against Navy was White’s breakthrough. But 2018 is not on the mind of White as he gets ready to play the 2019 Midshipmen.
“Last year was a great opportunity to build some trust with the coaches, with the team, to gain some confidence,” White said. “But really, going into this year and going into this week, I haven’t really dwelled on the past. Last year was last year; Navy doesn’t care what I did last year at all. They’re going to come this year with everything they’ve got. So, I’m just really focused on this week, this year to prove myself.”
