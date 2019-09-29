NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Where the Irish stand four games into 2019

SOUTH BEND — We’re already a third of the way through the Notre Dame football season, and we’ve learned a lot about who the Fighting Irish are in 2019.
Notre Dame picked up its 13th-straight home victory Saturday when they knocked off No. 18 Virginia, 35-20, at Notre Dame Stadium. The No. 9 Irish are now 3-1 in 2019, with their only loss coming on the road at No. 3 Georgia. While a chance at making the College Football Playoff looks slim, Notre Dame still has a chance to play in one of the “New Year’s Six” games if they finish 11-1 and 10-2.
That’s down the line, though. What’s worked for Notre Dame so far this year? What’s maybe been a weak point? And what’s the biggest question mark facing the Irish the rest of the season? Let’s take stock of where the 2019 Notre Dame football is through its first four games.
BIGGEST STRENGTH — DEFENSIVE LINE
When you record eight sacks in one game, chances are this is the strength of your football team.
Coming into the 2019 season, the top three defensive ends of seniors Khalid Kareem, Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes had a lot of hype — and they’ve delivered on that hype so far. This was punctuated Saturday against Virginia, where Okwara had three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.
Kareem was no slouch against the Cavaliers either, recording 2.5 sacks. After only accumulating four sacks as a team through the first three games, the Irish defense now has 12 following Saturday’s performance.
Saturday wasn’t all great for the defensive line, though, as head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Sunday that Hayes tore his labrum in the win, requiring surgery and ending his season. Fortunately for the Irish, they’ve only played four games this season, meaning Hayes could redshirt this year and come back as a fifth-year senior in 2020.
When asked if Hayes will return next year, Kelly was quick and to the point.
“Highly possible,” the coach said.
BIGGEST WEAKNESS — RUNNING BACK
This has had some to do with injury and also inconsistency. Losing starting running back Jafar Armstrong in the first quarter of the first game against Louisville didn’t help, as Armstrong rushed for 383 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. With redshirt junior Tony Jones in the backfield, though, it was expected the Irish wouldn’t skip a beat in the running game. This wasn’t the case, however, as Jones only mustered 17 yards against New Mexico and 21 against Georgia on a combined 15 carries.
Jones has also had two strong games, though, running for 110 yards against Louisville and a career-high 131 against Virginia. Still, the inconsistency in the running game has the Irish ranked 75th in the country in rushing yards-per-game.
Finding consistency on offense has been a challenge for Notre Dame so far this season.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Kelly said. “It’s a little bit of coaching — we have to put ourselves in a better position. And then, a little bit of trusting what you’re seeing and your teachings. I think a lot of that just has to do with developing 11 guys coming together each and every week. We’re four weeks into it. Obviously, we’re getting better, but it’s not there yet.”
BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN IAN BOOK FIND HIS 2018 FORM?
There’s no denying how well Ian Book played in 2018. He led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff and was one of the nation’s most accurate passers. He had Irish fans excited that, finally, Notre Dame had an elite quarterback under Kelly. There was even talk of him being a Darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate. His start to the 2019 campaign, though, has been lackluster. The redshirt junior had a five-touchdown performance against New Mexico, but also threw for zero touchdowns and just 165 yards against Virginia. His passing completion percentage is down five percent from 68.2% to 63%.
Book has shown moments of brilliance in 2019. He led two key scoring drives against Georgia, one at the end of the first half and the other with seven minutes left in the game, to give the Irish a shot to beat the Bulldogs. He started 8-of-8 for 68 yards against Virginia as well, appearing to set himself up for a big game.
Book then went 9-of-17 for 97 yards in the final three quarters against the Cavaliers. He only had five pass attempts in the second half. How the rest of the season goes will depend on the play of No. 12 in blue and gold.
“He’s evolving,” Kelly said. “I love Ian. He’s a quarterback that needs to trust what he sees and be committed to it. I think if I was going to use a word to describe him — probably just needs to be more decisive. We’re just going to work on him being more decisive.
“There’s some plays out there that he knows he sees after the fact. We’re just going to work on that decisiveness, and once he gets to that level, I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
