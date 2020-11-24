NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Tremble enjoys being physical tight end

SOUTH BEND — Freshman tight end Michael Mayer has been a standout for Notre Dame this season. He’s second on the team in receptions with 21, has 247 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He’s become a safety net for quarterback Ian Book, as Mayer is able to use his 6-5, 235-pound frame to break tackles and pick up first downs at will.
There’s another tight end who’s also playing well for Notre Dame this year, though, primarily on the blocking end. Redshirt sophomore Tommy Tremble has made an art out of being a blocking tight end, and it has helped the Fighting Irish have one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
“Tommy Tremble should be spotlighted for the way that he blocks and the ferocity in which he does that,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “He plays so fast, he plays so aggressive, he finishes his blocks. I just think it’s a lost art, in so many instances, when we talk about the game of football. When people see that, it really stands out. I know the aficionados of this game love watching that — and I love watching it.”
Tremble said this week that blocking is just rewarding to him as making a big catch — which he has 15 of this season already for 152 yards.
“Making a great block — moving one person from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ — is better, if not the same, as scoring a touchdown for me,” Tremble said. “I love doing that. It’s just who wants to play some real football? Smash mouth football; I love that.”
Tremble was seen as more of a pass-catching tight end coming out of high school. While his listed weight was 225 pounds, Tremble said he was closer to 210 pounds playing at Wesleyan High School in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Tremble played mostly on defense growing up, though, so contact was something he was never afraid of.
“I always sought contact; I played running back, too, so I never shied away from that,” Tremble said. “And my dad kind of taught me that. He was like, ‘Never be scared of contact. The more scared you are, the more hurt you’re going to be.’”
Tremble said that physical mindset is with everyone on the current Notre Dame roster. He thinks it’s been a key for the Irish to be 8-0 currently, 7-0 in the ACC and ranked No. 2 in the country.
“Going into the fourth quarter, we’re always going to be the team that when we’re tired, we’re going even harder,” Tremble said. “We’re never like, ‘Oh, let’s just end this.’ We are 100 percent until the whistle blows at the end of the fourth quarter … I think that’s helped not only our team, but me, individually, being confident knowing that the man next to me is going to go just as hard. It’s an amazing program to be around.”
Tremble also credited first-year tight ends coach John McNulty for the development not only of his play, but all of the tight ends on the Irish roster.
“Coach McNulty’s been amazing this year,” Tremble said. “He knows a lot, technique-wise, especially in the route running game and in the blocking game. He just taught us to calm down and focus on each one individual play and just making us better every single day we’re out there with him. He’s a great coach to have; great coach in the meeting room. He makes sure he covers all points throughout the meeting and is just a great guy.”
Becoming a good blocking tight end hasn’t been an easy process for Tremble. Working with McNulty has sped up the process, though.
“Coming into this year, working on footwork and hand placement was a real big thing I think we emphasized as tight ends, as a whole,” McNulty said. “I took it especially thorough, trying to make sure my footwork and everything else was the best it could possibly be.”
The overall physicality of the Notre Dame team this year has been apparent from the start of the season. Guys like Tremble have been standouts because of it.
“I think we’ve brought that kind of fearlessness, overall, into our offense,” Tremble said. “Nobody is shying away from contact; everyone wants it. You see (running back) Kyren (Williams) in his pass blocking; everything he’s doing, he’s not shying away from that contact. He’s embracing it, and that really shows the physicality we have as a team.”
