SOUTH BEND — Ben Skowronek is finally seeing his hard work pay off for Notre Dame this season.
The graduate transfer from Northwestern dealt with a hamstring injury for the first three games, but has come along in the past two weeks to lead a Fighting Irish wide receiver unit that has struggled as a whole this season. He looks to keep ascending this week when No. 4 Notre Dame travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC).
After not having a reception in the first three games, the graduate senior has had four catches in the last two contests against Louisville and Pittsburgh — three of which were critical. Late against Louisville on Oct. 17, Skowronek hauled in a 13-yard reception on a third-and-eight, keeping the drive alive and allowing the Irish to run out the clock.
Then, this past Saturday against Pitt, both of Skowronek’s catches resulted in touchdowns. His first came on a second-and-11 when quarterback Ian Book escaped some pressure, kept his eyes downfield and found Skowronek on a crossing route. The 6-3 receiver did the rest, running into the end zone untouched for a 34-yard score and the first points of the game for Notre Dame.
Skowronek’s second touchdown would prove to be a backbreaker for Pitt, as he went up and caught a deep pass from Book, beating the Panther defender then out-racing him to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. The score made it 14-3 at the time, and Notre Dame went on to win 45-3.
The final stat line for Skowronek against Pitt was two receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. To finally have a breakthrough moment in a game was huge, according to the man himself.
“Obviously, it feels good for me, personally, after getting off to a very slow start to the season with some injuries,” said Skowronek of his performance after the game Saturday. “Coming out (against Pitt) and being able to make some plays to help the team win obviously feels good.”
BOOK/SKOWRONEK RELATIONSHIP
Last week felt like the first glimpse of what Notre Dame was expecting out of Skowronek this season. All summer, he and Book worked out in Book’s hometown of El Dorado Springs, California.
That chemistry the two built led to Skowronek being listed at the top of the depth chart ahead of the season opener Sept. 12 against Duke.
“Ian is just so accurate, so it’s easy to be on the same page as him,” Skowronek said. “He rarely misses throws. Outside of football, he’s my best friend here at Notre Dame. We do a lot of things together, building that chemistry off the field as well. I think it all pays off on the field … When we first started throwing together, we just clicked. I love him as a quarterback and I think he’s a damn good football player.”
A hamstring injury early against the Blue Devils, though, sidelined Skowronek for most of the following two contests against South Florida and Florida State. He has been fully healthy the last two weeks, though, and it’s shown in his production.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had a lofty comparison of Skowronek at his press conference Monday.
“He’s got a little bit of (Miles) Boykin in him in the sense that he’s range-y; he’ll go up and get the football,” Kelly said. Boykin led Notre Dame in 2018 with 872 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. “And, surprisingly, has more speed than you think. By the time you look, he’s past his defender. We missed him on a couple of post (passes) where he beat the corner, and both of those corners are pretty darn good. I’d say he’s the closest comparison to a Miles Boykin.”
For Book, the 73-yard touchdown pass was a step in the right direction. Overall, the passing game has been below expectations for Notre Dame this season, ranking 70th in the country at 207 yards passing per game. A performance like Book had against Pitt — 312 yards passing and three touchdowns — has the quarterback hoping that the passing game is taking the next steps to become a factor in a game once again.
“I think we’re starting to get better at a lot of things at the right time,” Book said. “We’re starting to go up-and-up on things that — especially on the offense — with some chemistry things and receivers on the outside making some plays and with myself getting better. It’s just the right time for it, and we want to keep doing it every week. We don’t want to have a season that’s up-and-down.”
