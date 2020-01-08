NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: QB Jurkovec enters transfer portal

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal, according to numerous media reports Tuesday. The news was first reported by Tom Loy of 247 Sports.
Jurkovec, a redshirt freshman this year, saw limited action behind starting quarterback Ian Book. He appeared in six games this season, going 12-of-15 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 22 rushing attempts for 130 yards. His two touchdown passes came against Bowling Green and Michigan.
While Jurkovec is in the transfer portal, that doesn’t mean he’s officially left Notre Dame. If Jurkovec does decide to leave, he could have up to three years of eligibility remaining if his waiver is granted to play right away in 2020. If not, he will have to sit out a year and only have two years of eligibility remaining.
Redshirt freshman Brendon Clark would be the expected backup quarterback behind Book entering spring practices should Jurkovec leave. The Irish will also have incoming freshman Drew Pyne on the roster in March, as Pyne has enrolled early at Notre Dame.
After redshirting his freshman season, Jurkovec was expected to challenge Book for the starting job in 2019. After Book’s strong 2018 season, though — coupled with an up-and-down spring for Jurkovec — Book became the clear-cut starter heading into the 2019 season.
Book announced last week that he would be returning to Notre Dame for his fifth season, prompting speculation about Jurkovec’s future.
A four-star prospect from Gibsonia, Pa., Jurkovec was the 83rd-ranked overall prospect coming out of high school in 2018. At 6-4 and 227 pounds, Jurkovec is considered to be a pro-styled quarterback.
