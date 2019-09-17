NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Players using past big game experiences for UGA prep

SOUTH BEND — September 9, 2017 will be a night Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will never forget.
“I remember my first play was a quarterback draw — can’t forget that,” Book said. “That was my first play of college football ever, so I’ll never forget that it was against Georgia.”
The redshirt senior quarterback also won’t forget what happened in the rest of that game between the No. 24 Fighting Irish and No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs at Notre Dame Stadium.
“I remember the feeling of losing by one,” Book said. “We all remember that. A lot of the guys on the team that were here for that still have that sour taste in their mouths, obviously. Been looking forward to this game against them since then.”
Saturday gives Notre Dame a chance at redemption, as they’ll head to Athens, Ga. to take on the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium (8 p.m., WSBT 22).
The 2017 contest between the two teams was an instant classic between two storied programs. Notre Dame held a 19-17 lead late in the fourth quarter when Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drilled a 30-yard field goal, giving the Bulldogs a 20-19 lead with 3:34 to go in the game.
Notre Dame had two more possessions following that, but went three-and-out on the first one and turned it over on the final one, a fumble by quarterback Brandon Wimbush with 1:27 remaining in the contest. The fumble was forced on a sack by Georgia lineman Davin Bellamy and recovered by Lorenzo Carter, securing the Bulldogs a one-point victory in South Bend.
Georgia rode the momentum of the victory to a College Football Playoff appearance, where they lost to SEC foe Alabama in the National Championship Game. Notre Dame reached as high as No. 3 in the CFP polls that season, but ultimately finished 11th after a 10-3 season and Citrus Bowl victory over LSU.
Book said the team has watched the tape from that 2017 loss to prepare for what they’ll face Saturday.
“Oh yeah, we watched it in film, just to look at certain looks,” Book said. “We’re doing a little bit of everything. Watching other teams, watching ourselves. Think it’s good to mix it all together, watch it all.”
One player the Irish will have tape on this time around that they didn’t have two years ago is Georgia junior quarterback Jake Fromm. It was Fromm’s first career start when the Bulldogs visited South Bend. The then-freshman responded to the pressure by going 16-of-29 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown. He made a crucial 31-yard completion to wide receiver Javon Wims, setting up the game-winning field goal from Blankenship.
Since then, Fromm has become one of the game’s elite quarterbacks. He’s accumulated 5,977 yards passing, 59 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 65.7 percent in 32 career starts.
“He’s come along to being that type of special player,” Kelly said. “I kind of got a glimpse of that the first night we played him when he played with such poise, such confidence. He wasn’t afraid of the moment. He stepped up big. It doesn’t surprise me he’s playing at the level he’s playing at.”
Both Georgia and Notre Dame have played in big games since 2017, including the Irish’s College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to Clemson a season ago. While Kelly said Monday that they aren’t looking at any tape from the Clemson game to prepare for Georgia, players have used last year’s CFP game to prepare for Saturday.
“Yes and no,” senior wide receiver Chris Finke said. “Obviously, Georgia is an entirely different team. But just the idea of playing a team this good, every play is important and we’re going to have to make big plays. And, mistakes we make can turn into big plays for them. So, just keeping that in mind every time you line up in practice and then going forward into the game.”
Finke also played in the 2017 contest against Georgia. He had three catches for 36 yards — but also had a drop on a 3rd-and-10 with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter. Finke said he remembers that moment, but is trying not to think of it this week.
“I’ve been saying that, no matter who you play, you don’t think about what you’ve done in the past,” Finke said. “It’s a new team. It’s the same goal, but every week is the goal to win, regardless of what happened a couple of years ago.”
The Irish are no strangers to hostile environments. They’re hoping their prior experience in these games will help them on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a bigger stage. It’s going to be a lot of people being loud,” Book said. “So, a lot of guys on this team know how to travel to a pretty hostile environment. You really just have to embrace it and have fun with it. These are the reasons you come to Notre Dame, to play in these games. I think our team’s ready.
“I think we have a lot of guys that have been there and been to those environments. Now we got to go in there and we got to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.