MISHAWAKA — You know it’s a special event when Santa Claus makes an appearance.
Not only was Santa in attendance for the eighth annual “Shop With a Player” event, but he brought along two of his bigger, sturdier elves.
“We’re all good with kids I think was the biggest thing,” Santa — Notre Dame football offensive lineman Trevor Ruhland — said.
Santa’s two elves were offensive lineman Colin Grunhard and tight end Cole Kmet.
“Shop With a Player” is an event ran by the Kelly Cares Foundation and Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish players get to spend the afternoon Christmas shopping with area elementary and high school kids. Each player gets one kid and a $100 gift card to go shopping with.
The event takes place at the Meijer in Mishawaka.
“We don’t get many opportunities to link our foundation with the football program,” Notre Dame football coach and Kelly Cares Foundation co-founder Brian Kelly said. “Yeah, we do ‘Football 101,’ and they’re involved with it. But this is one where (the players) really get a chance to actively see our foundation and the work that it does in the community.”
“The idea of giving, and having the kids have the opportunity to give themselves at Christmas time, I don’t know what else to say other than that’s what the whole spirit of Christmas and the season is,” Paqui Kelly, co-founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation and Brian’s wife, added. “A lot of these kids, watching them give gifts to other people for the first time … that’s a joyous thing to be able to have that opportunity to do it.”
Ruhland, a fifth-year senior, stayed in character around the kids. When one of them approached him to autograph their football, he signed it “Santa.”
Ruhland didn’t have a kid to go shop with this year, but his experience with a child last year was a rewarding experience.
“My kid last year didn’t get a single thing for herself; she only got stuff for her family,” Ruhland said. “Well, first, she wanted a bunch of goldfish, like the actual animal. And I told her ‘no live animals,’ so she just went and got toys for her, like, six siblings. That was really cool.
“It’s cool to see young kids that are six, seven years old and they’re selfless like that. It’s really cool.”
It was the first time doing the event for freshman safety Kyle Hamilton. He and backup quarterback J.D. Carney helped one kid get numerous items.
“We got him a bunch of Fortnite guns, which every other kid in the world wants,” Hamilton said. “We got a couple movies – we got ‘Mummy’ and we got ‘Alpha.’ Mummy — it came with the trilogy, so all three of them. Good price.”
Hamilton enjoyed the break from football and the upcoming tests he’ll have to take during finals week, which is next week on the campus of Notre Dame.
“It’s definitely cool,” Hamilton said. “Seeing all of these kids, being able to give back because we’re so lucky to be a part of the program. … To take a step back and see that football isn’t the most important thing in the world, like there’s actual bigger world problems going on, and to be able to help solve some of those, even if it’s for one holiday, makes you feel a lot better.”
This was the first time Ruhland had donned the Santa outfit for the event, but not the first time Santa had made an appearance. Ruhland said former Irish player Lincoln Feist wore the costume last year.
It’s an event everyone on the Notre Dame roster enjoys being a part of.
“This is awesome,” Ruhland said. “We have a team of good dudes, and this is humbling. Makes us cherish what we have. This is always one of the best things we do.”
