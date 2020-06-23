The University of Notre Dame released a statement Monday in regards to the first round of COVID-19 testing it did on football players, coaches and staff.
"As of Monday, 91 Notre Dame footballs student-athletes have received COVID-19 testing. Of those 91, one tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. The football student-athlete, who is asymptomatic, is self-isolating and his parents have been informed.
Furthermore, through contact tracing, four football student-athletes are in self-quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic at this time.
Of the 91 football student-athletes who were tested, four tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.
Additionally, 50 staff members (i.e. coaches, athletic trainers, student staff, etc.) were administered COVID-19 testing. All of the staff members tested negative.
Any additional information regarding COVI-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available.
Notre Dame football opened voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020 season on Monday."
