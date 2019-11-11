SOUTH BEND — At the beginning of the 2019 Notre Dame football season, the Fighting Irish were expected to have a three-headed monster of Julian Okwara, Daelin Hayes and Khalid Kareem on the defensive line. Okwara and Kareem were even voted team captains in August.
After Saturday, Notre Dame is down to one of their monsters. Okwara fractured his fibula in his left leg in Saturday’s 38-7 win at Duke, ending his season — and career — at Notre Dame.
Hayes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Irish’s 35-20 victory over Virginia Tech on Sept. 28. Hayes is expected to redshirt this year and come back to Notre Dame next season since the injury occurred just four games into the season.
The new redshirt rule — which was put into place in 2018 — came up when talking about who’ll step up and replace Okwara in the defensive line rotation. Specifically, whether or not freshman Isaiah Foskey will play again this season was asked to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly at Monday’s press conference in South Bend.
Foskey, a four-star prospect from California, has appeared in three games this season for the Irish. Under the redshirt rule, players are allowed to play in four games while maintaining his redshirt status. This means Foskey has one more game he could potentially play in while still being able to play four full seasons for Notre Dame.
Just don’t expect that fourth game appearance to come Saturday when Navy comes to town.
“You probably don’t see him this weekend,” Kelly said. “We tried to hold him back to see where he fits best.”
Balancing the new redshirt rule has been difficult not only for Kelly, but coaches across the country. While most see it as a positive for the sport, there are also hard conversations to have with players once they play in four games.
“Generally speaking, there’s not a fifth year for most of these guys. But that doesn’t mean we have ‘carte blanche’ (free will) to just throw a guy out there and take that year away,” Kelly said. “I still think it’s a decision that we want to take their best interest. For me, I think it’s difficult to just throw a kid in there for a (fifth) game and not consider the possibility for a redshirt, even though the probability is that they’re not going to have that.
“It’s just my way of doing business; others may do it differently. That’s just the way I’ve kind of aired towards doing it.”
While Foskey is unlikely to play this weekend, players like senior Jamir Jones, redshirt junior Ade Ogundeji and redshirt freshman Ovie Oghoufo will see more playing time.
Jones and Oghoufo have been second and third string behind Okwara, respectively, since the Hayes injury occurred. Jones had a breakout game against Virginia, recording two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Kelly said Jones’ performance and trust they have in him are reasons why the senior is having a strong final season.
“He’s about as good as we have on the football team. Just a really smart football player, assignment-sound,” Kelly said. “A couple weeks ago against Virginia Tech, he was asked to stop the outside zone play against the quarterback and, at the same time, hold on to the tight end on the throwback. That’s a tough assignment … but we trusted him so much that he could do that dual assignment. That’s how we feel about him.”
Oghoufo hasn’t played much this year, appearing in just three games. He recorded half of a sack against Virginia and has five total tackles in 2019.
“Ovie Oghoufo is going to play,” Kelly said definitively. “He’s a young player that we have a great deal of confidence in, so now he becomes a part of that rotation.”
Ogundeji has played in all eight games this season, totaling 19 tackles and a forced fumble. Kelly commended the way he played against Duke, even if he only recorded two tackles.
“He was extremely disruptive on Saturday — hand up in the face of the quarterback virtually all the time,” Kelly said.
Even though the Irish are confident in their defensive line depth, the loss of Okwara is a huge one for Notre Dame. The 6-4, 248-pound senior finishes his career with 79 tackles and 15.5 sacks.
“I think he brought a lot of notoriety to our defensive line, in terms of development and how you can develop,” Kelly said. “He came in 210, 215 pounds and developed into an explosive, powerful player. … I think it says a lot about him and his want and desire to be the best he can be. All the credit should go to him and the staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.