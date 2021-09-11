SOUTH BEND — Earlier in the week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly referred to this season’s Toledo team as arguably the best Mid-American Conference opponent that he’s seen during his over-a-decade long stint with the Fighting Irish.
After Saturday’s game, the Rockets may deserve a bit more credit than that.
The No. 8 Fighting Irish found themselves in a heavyweight fight for four quarters in front of 62,009 fans at Notre Dame Stadium. After Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn helped his team take a 29-24 lead with a 1:35 remaining, Notre Dame’s offense responded. Irish quarterback Jack Coan led his team on a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by an 18-yard pitch-and-catch from Coan to tight end Michael Mayer for the go-ahead score.
The Irish would force a fumble with less than a minute to go to permanently put Toledo away and win their second stress-inducing game in a row, 32-29.
“Toledo played great,” Kelly said. “Jason (Candle) and their staff do a terrific job. They were well prepared. … From our perspective, we’re happy about the win, but I can’t even begin with the work that we have to do. … We really lacked intensity coming out. This game requires a team to play with, minimally, for the price of admission, you have to play this game with some intensity. I thought we played with more in the second half, but sometimes you don’t want the circumstances to have to dictate the amount of intensity.”
Notre Dame, like last week, came out firing on offense to open the contest. Coan looked crisp, going 4-for-4 for 54 yards during the six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Mayer trotting into the end zone from four yards out.
The crowd was rocking and the momentum was flowing early in favor of Notre Dame, but that wouldn’t last as the half went on.
Toledo’s defense became an issue later in the first quarter for Coan and the Irish offensive line, leading to a strip sack on by Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell in Rockets territory.
The frustration on offense would continue to mount with the way Toledo’s defense lived in the Irish backfield. During the first half alone, Toledo forced three sacks to further stagnant the Irish offense.
After allowing the Rockets to within one point after a couple of short field goals from Thomas Cluckey, Notre Dame needed a spark. That jolt came in the form of dynamic freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner.
The California native made a splash on his first play from scrimmage early in the second quarter, running for 26 yards from Notre Dame’s four-yard line. As the drive went on, Buchner got better. He’d add an 11-yard run and a 15-yard pass to Braden Lenzy before Kyren Williams capped off the 96-yard touchdown drive with a 43-yard scamper into the end zone.
The touchdown put the Irish up 14-6 with 9:21 left in the first half.
“We were trying to find ourselves offensively,” said Kelly of bringing in Buchner. “We were trying to find a run game. We were backed up, and I felt like going to Tyler (Buchner) there would give us the versatility in the run game. And it turned out to work pretty good, and it gave us the shot in the arm that we needed.”
Instead of using that boost to catapult themselves above their inferior opponent, the Irish allowed the Rockets to hang around.
Toledo added 10 unanswered points to close out the half with the 16-14 lead, highlighted by Chris McDonald’s 27-yard pick-six off of Coan.
The Rockets would go on to prove the first 30 minutes wasn’t a fluke in the second half.
The game turned into a rock fight during the third quarter, where both teams combined for zero points and just 80 total yards. It wasn’t until early in the fourth quarter that things truly began to heat up on the scoreboard.
On the drive after Jonathan Doerer’s 48-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to give Notre Dame a 17-16 lead, Buchner and Chris Tyree connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass that saw the speedy running back outrace everybody to the end zone.
Up 24-16 with 10:57 to go, it seemed the Irish were primed to put Toledo away. However, the Rockets had different plans.
They’d score touchdowns on their next two drives — with the latter being setup by an Irish fumble in Toledo territory — to take a five-point lead with 1:35 to go.
The shaky Irish offense didn’t fold though, and they had one more answer. Coan showed his veteran savvy, hitting Kevin Austin Jr. with a 34-yard pass down to the Toledo 41-yard line. Later in the drive, just seconds after getting a dislocated finger put back into place on his throwing hand, the graduate senior found Mayer across the middle for the go-ahead touchdown that would end up being the difference.
“We actually ran that play a couple times on that series,” Mayer said. “We knew (the defender) was playing a little bit outside, and he kept biting and biting. The first time, (Coan) was looking on the other side of the field, but the second time, we knew (the defender) was going to do the same exact thing. I gave him a little nod to the outside and right up the middle was wide open.”
A win is a win, but coming in a 17-point favorite at home, the Irish played sloppy sometimes. The three turnovers on offense and big plays given up on defense allowed Toledo to hang around and nearly pull off the massive upset.
Notre Dame (2-0) will have a chance to correct some of the miscues that have plagued them during the first two games of the season when Purdue (2-0) comes to South Bend next week. The Boilermakers are coming off wins over Oregon State and Connecticut in their first two games.
