NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: No. 2 Irish face tough test in No. 19 UNC

SOUTH BEND — Once Notre Dame’s ACC schedule was finalized back in August, there were two games that fans circled as the marquee games: Nov. 7 vs. Clemson and Nov. 27 at North Carolina.
The Fighting Irish beat Clemson. Now, they get ready to face an explosive Tar Heels team that’s looking to spoil Notre Dame’s perfect season.
It’s a rare Friday afternoon game for both teams as No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) travels to No. 19 UNC (6-2, 6-2 ACC) for a 3:30 p.m. post-Thanksgiving showdown in Chapel Hill (TV: ABC). This appears to be the final major hurdle for the Irish in their quest to play for an ACC Championship, as they finish with two teams at or below .500 — Syracuse and Wake Forest — on Dec. 5 and 12, respectively.
The focus is on the Tar Heels, though, and their explosive offense led by sophomore quarterback Sam Howell. In his second year with the team, Howell has thrown for 2,631 yards, 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
“He throws the best deep ball in the league,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of Howell. “That’s really the difference with Sam. … He gives his receiver a chance to catch it, and that’s really, for me, what has separated Sam from the other quarterbacks that we’ve seen this year.”
“Sam Howell is definitely an elite QB,” Notre Dame defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa added. “We just have to keep him contained in the pocket and really just disrupt the RPOs (run-pass options) that they run.”
Howell has weapons around him as well, all of which have playmaking ability. Javonte Williams and Michael Carter both have more than 800 yards rushing, while six receivers have 200 or more yards receiving. The wideout group is led by Dyami Brown, who has 829 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.
“North Carolina is an explosive team,” Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford said. “They have two great running backs, so we have to be tied-in to the running game. We have to wrap up, we have to bring them down because they’re great after contact. They have great receivers on the outside; a lot of speed, a lot of skill and also a quarterback that can get them the ball.”
Kelly had lofty praise for the Tar Heel offense as a whole.
“They’re an extremely talented team,” Kelly said. “We’ve played similar teams — Clemson, obviously, comes to mind, as an equally-talented football team. … Certainly, really deserving in terms of all of the accolades they’ve accomplished. They don’t go away; they’ve come back in fourth quarters and won football games.”
IRISH OFFENSE
Notre Dame’s offense has been clicking as of late, scoring 40-plus points in its last two victories over Clemson and Boston College. More importantly, though, they’ve controlled the time of possession in both of those games.
While they only held the ball for 44 more seconds than Clemson, they had it for nearly 10 minutes more against Boston College. On the season, Notre Dame has the ball for 34:05 a game, the ninth-best in the country and highest amongst teams who have played more than five games this season.
Graduate senior wide receiver Ben Skowronek said the work of first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been a big factor in the Irish controlling the clock the way they have all season.
“Just taking care of the football, executing on third downs and just executing with a high efficiency in the red zone,” Skowronek said. “Coach Rees and the staff up there have been doing a great job. Obviously, with the bye week, we’ve had a little bit more time. We just have to control the ball and really be smart in the red zone.”
COACHING ICONS
The game features the two winningest active head coaches in college football in terms of wins in Brian Kelly and UNC’s Mack Brown. Kelly is 271-94-2 in his 30 seasons of coaching, while Brown is 257-130-1 in 32 seasons. Kelly has led Notre Dame to the BCS Championship Game in 2012 and the 2018 College Football Playoff, while Brown led Texas to a win in the 2005 BCS National Championship Game and an appearance in the 2009 installment.
Friday will be the first time the two coaches have faced each other.
“For both of us, it’s been our consistency in our approach, and, day-in and day-out, being who we are,” said Kelly of his and Brown’s success. “You can see that in who Mack is and what’s important to him and what’s important to me. … Doing the things we’ve done for so long and not really coming off that very far. I have a ton of respect for Mack; he’s been a great mentor to me in a lot of ways.”
