Notre Dame released the following statement Wednesday in regards to its latest round of COVID-19 testing amongst its football players, coaches and personnel.
"A total of 117 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 10. Of those 117, two tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
"Of the two football student-athlete who tested positive, one was mildly symptomatic and the other was asymptomatic. Both players are in isolation and their parents have been informed.
"Furthermore, through contact tracing, seven football student-athletes are in quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic at this time.
"Additionally, 43 staff members [i.e. coaches, athletic trainers, etc.] were administered COVID-19 testing. All staff members tested negative.
"Overall, Notre Dame has administered 619 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program and athletic staff, with four positive tests [99.35% negativity rate]. Two student-athletes have since recovered.
"Any additional information regarding COVID-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available.
"Notre Dame football is scheduled to start practice for the 2020 season on Wednesday."
