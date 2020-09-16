SOUTH BEND — There’s a lot of new faces and new plays Notre Dame is working with on offense in its 2020 season. Most of them were successful Saturday against Duke.
While redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams stole most of the headlines with his 112 yards rushing, 93 receiving and two-touchdown performance, a lot of other new faces had standout performances. One of them was freshman tight end Michael Mayer, who recorded three catches for 38 yards. He made a highlight-reel play on a first down conversion early in the fourth quarter, muscling his way for seven yards despite the first contact coming five yards short of the first down marker.
“I think he’s got great potential,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly of Mayer. “He’s still a freshman; there’s a learning curve there, but I think his athletic ability is pretty evident. He showed that in the way he catches the ball — soft hands, puts the ball away, can run after the catch, can shake a tackle or two. It’s going to be fun to watch his growth and development.”
Other faces had been on the roster for a while, but Saturday was their first chance to shine. Redshirt sophomore Joe Wilkins Jr. had only appeared in eight games in his first two seasons due to injuries, not recording any catches in that timeframe. Against Duke, though, Wilkins had four receptions for 44 yards, including the first catch for a Notre Dame wide receiver in the game during the second quarter.
Wilkins was listed as a backup to graduate senior Ben Skowronek on the depth chart heading into the game, but once Skowronek left with a hamstring injury, Wilkins was called upon to contribute. He was able to do so because of the way he practiced throughout the summer and fall camp.
“Mental reps … Going into the game, I was taking (2nd string) reps, so watching Ben — I’m literally just on the sideline; I didn’t take my eyes off him at any period of time,” Wilkins said. “I’m always watching him, listening to the play calls, looking at everything, looking at signals. I’m just studying: mental reps, mental reps, mental reps. Coach applauded me in our meeting because one of the plays, I didn’t take one rep at that play all week, but my mental reps … when I got in the game, I knew exactly what I was supposed to do.”
Redshirt junior Avery Davis also made a key contribution, hauling in the lone touchdown pass of the contest. Davis has moved around during his time in South Bend, having been recruited as a dual-threat quarterback before moving to running back, cornerback and now wide receiver in the subsequent seasons.
SCREEN GAME
With its new array of talent came a more focused attempt to run screen plays during the game. Two of the Irish’s biggest plays came off screens, as Williams had a 75-yard reception all the way to the Duke 14-yard line and redshirt senior running back Jafar Armstrong had a 20-yard reception on one that set up a first-and-goal for Notre Dame at the Blue Devil 2-yard line. The Armstrong catch set up Williams’ first touchdown run of the game.
Senior offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said working on the screen game is something the offense worked out extensively during the offseason.
“That’s one of the things we wanted to focus on this offseason, is improving on the screen game,” Eichenberg said. “The past couple of years haven’t been great for us; It’s just one of those weird things that we haven’t been able to get down. But this year is the year for us and hopefully we incorporate it a lot more.”
Kelly credited first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for having a good feel on when to call the screen pass.
“Calling screens is much more of an art than it is a science: the right time, right place, hitting them. … He’s got a good sense for screen calling as well, so expect to see more of those moving forward,” Kelly said.
