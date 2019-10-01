SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, when asked about senior defensive end Julian Okawa on Monday, didn’t hide his feelings.
“Oh, at this time last year, if you mentioned ‘captain,’ I would’ve maybe publicly snickered at you,” Kelly said Monday.
That was 2018 Julian Okwara. This year’s Okwara is a much different player, and it showed on the field this past weekend against Virginia.
The senior had three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the Fighting Irish’s 35-20 victory over the Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. His play earned Okwara multiple national awards, including the Chuck Bednarik Award’s Player of the Week (college defensive player of the week), Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Senior-of-the-Week and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.
“I think we just knew the game plan and knew the quarterback was a threat running and the big issue was staying in our rush lanes and keeping the quarterback contained,” Okwara said. “I think just being able to hone in on our job and know what our job was, overall, just kind of helped us dominate.”
For Okwara, he knew he had to change his attitude entering the 2019 season.
“I guess I was a little immature. Not really immature in the sense that I wasn’t listening to anybody; just a guy that jumped a lot and was funny,” Okwara said.
His attitude is what prompted Kelly to mention that he would’ve “snickered” at the thought last year of Okwara being a captain in 2019.
“He just did not have any of those traits developed,” Kelly said.
Okwara worked on those leadership traits, though, and it’s shown. He was voted one of seven team captains during fall camp.
“I just knew I had to be a better person for my teammates,” Okwara said. “All those guys like Drue Tranquill and Jerry (Tillery) who left the program, the younger guys needed somebody they could look up to. I just knew I had to take things a little bit more seriously and become that vocal guy. Somebody that everybody could look to, and a guy they can look up to and play after.”
It wasn’t being afraid to talk up, per se, for the Charlotte, North Carolina, native. Rather, it was about the right time to speak up — and what to say when talking.
“I really wasn’t laid back. I mean, I would definitely talk. Just knowing the right time to talk, I would say,” Okwara said. “Just being able to transition from my junior year to my senior year, knowing you have to be a better guy for your teammates and for everyone, honestly. You have to sacrifice a lot of things to be that guy, and I was able to do that.”
Okwara entered the 2019 season with high expectations for himself. He was coming off a 2018 season where he co-led the Irish with eight sacks. Okwara, along with returning seniors Khalid Kareem and Daelin Hayes, all seemed poised to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares through the 2019 campaign.
The production didn’t come in the first three weeks, though. That trio combined for two sacks in the first three games, both of which came in the season opener against Louisville. Frustration was starting to set in for the Irish defensive linemen, especially Okwara.
“It definitely sucked. Every player wants a sack, especially at defensive end, knowing your expectations for yourself,” Okwara said. “It definitely sucks going in knowing you hadn’t done much.”
Okwara and Kareem combined for 5.5 sacks against Virginia, though, and all was right in the world for the Notre Dame defensive line. The Irish had eight total sacks of Cavalier quarterback Bryce Perkins in the 15-point victory.
“Then the Virginia game came around and things kind of worked out for us,” Okwara said. “We were able to make some plays against Virginia.”
The maturity Okwara has shown his senior year has allowed him to have games like he did Saturday against Virginia.
“I would definitely say, over my time here, I’ve matured in the four years I’ve been here,” Okwara said. “It was definitely a huge growth from last year to this year. But just being able to know my role and know what my standing in the program is, and knowing I have the power to talk to those guys and they come to me and ask questions and I can give them answers.”
Kelly has noticed the growth in his star defensive end as well.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Kelly said. “He’s respected not only by his play, but he is demanding of his teammates as it relates to accountability. He’ll be the first one to step up in a meeting and tell somebody that they’re not living up to the standard. That really caught our eye and our attention this past spring.”
Kelly furthered the praise of Okwara even more, saying, “that transformation has been as impressive for one person, to move himself into a leadership position, that I’ve seen in my time here.”
