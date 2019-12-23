NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Lenzy growing into threat at wide receiver

NAPPANEE [mdash] Simon A. Miller of Nappanee, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 9:05 a.m., of natural causes at his home, age 92 years 3 months and 6 days. He was born Sept., 16, 1927, in Nappanee to Andrew and Anna (Borkholder) Miller. On Nov. 17, 1955, he married Rosa D. Miller and sh…