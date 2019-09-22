NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Kmet, Claypool stand out in loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Notre Dame knew it would take a perfect effort to knock off No. 3 Georgia on the road Saturday night. The Fighting Irish didn’t play perfectly, yet still almost beat the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. No. 7 Notre Dame lost, 23-17, but had a chance in the final minute to win the game.
One of the reasons why the Irish were close to victory was the play of returning tight end Cole Kmet. The junior broke his collarbone during the first week of fall camp and missed Notre Dame’s first two games of the season.
Kmet made up for lost time Saturday, catching nine Ian Book passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. His second quarter TD reception on a fourth-and-goal gave Notre Dame a 7-0 lead at the time.
It was the play from the first drive, though, that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly admired the most from his returning tight end. He had two catches on the first drive, one of them a 10-yard grab where he broke a few tackles to get a first down.
“He kind of set the tone in the game with the physical run early on,” Kelly said. “I think he got everybody feeling like this is the way we can play this game. He opens up a lot of things for us.”
Kmet also had a 28-yard reception late in the first half, setting up a 27-yard field goal from Jonathan Doerer to give Notre Dame a 10-7 advantage at halftime. The tight end led the Irish in receptions and receiving yards against Georgia.
“He’s a great player; you saw that (Saturday night),” Book said. “Just want to get him the ball whenever we can. It’s my job to get the ball in all the playmakers’ hands, and when he comes back, he just opens up our playbook even more.”
Another player that stepped up on the Irish offense was wide receiver Chase Claypool. After only having one catch for 15 yards in the first half, the senior had five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in the second half. He made two crucial catches — one 23 yards to set up a first-and-goal, and then a four-yard touchdown catch on the next play — on the scoring drive that made it a one-possession game with 3:12 to go in the game.
“He’s a warrior,” Kelly said. “He plays so hard. Every single play, he’s demanding the attention of the Georgia defense. … Everybody knows we’re going to go to him and he still comes up with big plays.”
Claypool also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt return by Georgia’s Tyler Simmons, setting up the first touchdown of the game for Notre Dame.
Although Claypool isn’t officially a captain for the Irish, he’s become one of the leaders on both offense and special teams.
“There’s so many guys on our football team, by the style of their play and the way they work, they lead,” Kelly said. “Just the way he plays the game, he influences the other players around him. We tell our guys all the time, ‘Just because you don’t have a ‘C’ on the jersey, doesn’t mean you don’t lead and people aren’t influenced by the way you play.’ He continues to do that, he’s well-liked by his teammates, and it rubs off on others.”
An area of weakness for the Irish offense Saturday night, though, was the running game. Notre Dame managed just 46 yards rushing on 14 carries, a 3.3 yards-per-carry average. The Irish are without two of their top three running backs in redshirt sophomore Jafar Armstrong (abdominal) and redshirt freshman Jahmir Smith (toe), putting a lot of pressure on redshirt senior Tony Jones to carry the load at running back.
“Obviously, we need balance. We need some guys to get healthy at the running back position,” Kelly said. “Tony Jones did a terrific job, but we’re asking way too much of him. And so, we need some help for him, and hopefully we’ll be able to get that in the next few weeks.”
Scoring just 17 points won’t win many games as well, especially when the Irish defense held a Bulldog offense to 339 total yards of offense and 23 points — Georgia averages 509 and 43 in those categories, respectively.
“Defense did a great job tonight, but yeah it’s frustrating,” Book said. “It’s our job to put as many points on the board every week; that’s on us. So again, we’re going to go back and watch the film, focus on the small details and put as many points on the board every week.”
Notre Dame felt three spots in the Associated Press rankings Sunday, meaning they’ll be No. 10 when they return home next week to take on No. 18 Virginia. The Cavaliers nearly lost at home to Old Dominion Saturday, rallying from a 17-point deficit to win 28-17.
The Georgia loss all-but knocks Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff hunt, but Kelly said the game against Virginia will affect how the rest of the season goes for his team.
“The defining game will be next week. We’ll know who we are, truly, next week,” Kelly said. “How you come back on Monday will certainly define who this football team is. I know who you are (Saturday), based upon what I saw. But you want to talk about defining games — it wasn’t (Saturday). It’ll be next week.”
