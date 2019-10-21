NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Kelly, Irish had productive bye week

SOUTH BEND — The way Brian Kelly and his Notre Dame coaching staff handle a bye week changed a little bit this year thanks to advanced analytics.
In past years, the Fighting Irish have spent the bye week doing a lot of self-scouting. As Kelly explained Monday, though, that wasn’t as much the case with Notre Dame being off last week.
“Our self-scouting is happening all the time now,” Kelly said. “We’re a client of Pro Football Focus, which they’re now entered into the college game as well. So, we’re not only using our analytics that we have each and every week, we’re another client of another analytics-based group.
“Using both of those, weekly, kind of keeps us ahead of the curve, where it used to be where you get to the bye week and you do this heavy self-scout — we’re kind of doing that weekly now. It’s less of a mandate.”
Self-scouting usually meant the offensive coaches scout the defense, and vice versa. Now, with the data they gather from PFF and other sites, the Irish coaching staff doesn’t have to do that.
“We don’t have each group look at each other during the season unless there’s something glaring that I’ve seen, and then I will because I’m generally doing both — spending time on offense and defense,” Kelly said. “So, if I see something that’s glaring, I’ll bring it up in our coordinator’s meeting. I meet with the coordinators twice a week, and those meetings are where we kind of cut across all topics.
“So, subsequently, we spend more time on the analytics and the numbers than we do on having coaches self-scout the opposite side of the ball.”
Some things on a bye week didn’t change, though. Kelly likes to give his players four days off when they don’t have a game, typically giving them Thursday-Sunday off. This meant Irish players had to come in the Sunday after the USC game to start preparing for this week’s contest against No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor.
“There was a little bit of grumbling on Sunday (Oct. 13) when they were in here, but they clearly knew what the endgame was,” Kelly said. “We got some good work Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on our preparation.”
Most coaches go out and recruit during the bye week as well, which is exactly what the Notre Dame staff did.
“We had some coaches that went out on Tuesday, and then the rest of the coaches after practice on Wednesday. I was able to get out on Thursday and Friday,” Kelly said.
Kelly didn’t recruit over the weekend, however, because he was in Cincinnati for the induction of the 2009 Cincinnati Bearcats football team into the University’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Kelly coached the Bearcats to a perfect 12-0 regular season record, finishing No. 3 in the BCS standings.
Cincinnati played in the Sugar Bowl that year, but Kelly did not coach the game. A few days after the regular season ended, Kelly accepted the job at Notre Dame.
A lot of Kelly’s players at Cincinnati were critical of their coach when he left before the bowl game. Saturday allowed Kelly to make amends for the sudden exit he had in Cincinnati.
“I came back for them," Kelly told The Cincinnati Enquirer Saturday. "It's all about the players and what they did that year. Their love for playing the game drew me back to be with this team.”
Kelly talked about the trip to Cincinnati on Monday as well.
“It was great to see those guys; I think we had over 50 players that came back, from Travis Kelce, to Andre Revels, Tony Pike,” Kelly said. “Just great to see all of those guys and share some stories — some were true, some were not true. But it was just a great group of guys to see and spend some time with them.”
Kelly’s focus is now on the task at hand in Michigan, which his No. 8 Irish are currently 1.5-point underdogs against. The University of Notre Dame is on fall break this week, meaning players don’t have classes. This allows the team to solely focus on playing the Wolverines Saturday night.
“Our guys got back in (Sunday) night and we had a team meeting (Monday),” Kelly said. “We’re on fall break, so getting the team in (Monday) morning and getting a chance to re-center them, get their mindset on, certainly, the game and Michigan and their preparation was the most important thing.”
