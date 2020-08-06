SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame knew which teams they were going to be playing in its first-ever conference season. Now, they know when they’ll play them.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2020 schedule Thursday morning. The schedule is comprised of 10 conference games, plus one non-conference game. This is modified to limit travel because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Notre Dame will open its season on Sept. 12 with a home game against Duke. It’s one non-conference game on the schedule will be Sept. 19 when it hosts Western Michigan. This means that Notre Dame will not play Navy for the first time since 1927.
There are three marquee games that Fighting Irish fans will be keeping their eyes on. The first one to appear on the schedule is Florida State, who comes to South Bend on Oct. 10. The game with the Seminoles wasn’t originally scheduled for the 2020 season, but the new conference schedule now has the Seminoles visiting Notre Dame Stadium in early October.
The biggest game on Notre Dame’s schedule hasn’t changed. Clemson is still coming to South Bend on Nov. 7, which is when they were supposed to visit town anyway. It’ll be a rematch of the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal, which Clemson won, 30-3. Both starting quarterbacks from that game — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame’s Ian Book — are expected to be starting when the teams meet up on the first Saturday in November.
A game that recently became intriguing is the game following Clemson, when the Irish travel to Boston College. Phil Jurkovec, who was the Notre Dame backup quarterback the last two seasons, transferred to the Eagles in January and recently had his appeal approved to play immediately this season. A Book vs. Jurkovec matchup will be interesting to watch late in the season.
Notre Dame plays one Friday night game, Nov. 27, at North Carolina.
Notre Dame has two open dates, Oct. 3 and Nov. 24. Their final game of the regular season is Dec. 5 at home against Syracuse.
It’s an historic season for the Notre Dame program, as it’s the first time they will be competing in a conference. Notre Dame is eligible to compete for the ACC Championship this season. All 15 teams are in one division, and the top two teams in the conference will compete for the conference championship. The conference title game is scheduled for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
FULL NOTRE DAME 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — Times TBD
SEPT. 12: Duke at Notre Dame
SEPT. 19: Western Michigan at Notre Dame
SEPT. 26: Notre Dame at Wake Forest
OCT. 3: BYE
OCT. 10: Florida State at Notre Dame
OCT. 17: Louisville at Notre Dame
OCT. 24: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
OCT. 31: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
NOV. 7: Clemson at Notre Dame
NOV. 14: Notre Dame at Boston College
NOV. 21: BYE
NOV. 27 (Fri.): Notre Dame at North Carolina
DEC. 5: Syracuse at Notre Dame
