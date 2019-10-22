NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish won't make 'same mistake twice' with cadence against UM

SOUTH BEND — In Notre Dame football’s last road game against then-No. 3 Georgia, the Fighting Irish didn’t just struggle with the Bulldogs — they also had issues with the crowd noise. It’s something No. 8 Notre Dame is preparing for better as they get ready to travel to No. 19 Michigan Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Specifically, the Irish struggled with their snap cadence. Redshirt junior quarterback Ian Book usually claps his hands to signify the snapping of the ball, thus starting the play. At times against Georgia, though, the Irish were forced to go into a silent count due to the loud noise of the record crowd at Sanford Stadium.
Book reverted to his standard hand clapping at times, though, when he wasn’t supposed to. This led to three false starts for the Irish offense that September night against Georgia.
Two days after the loss, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took full responsibility for the cadence issues.
“I mean, I’m sick about it. I have been a head coach for 29 years. I know better, to be quite honest with you,” Kelly said. “We didn’t spend enough time, obviously. I thought I did. I made a terrible miscalculation in that I felt like our quarterback was prepared, but he wasn’t. That falls on me. Consequently, we had three critical cadence issues that, who knows where they could have led to. That falls on my shoulders. I have to do a better job.
“We’ll make sure that never happens again.”
Kelly is making sure of that this week.
“We started our cadence, non-verbal cadence, last week,” Kelly said, referring to the Irish’s bye week last week. “I learned that’s something that requires much more repetition, so that was learned. We’re not going to make that same mistake twice.”
“We had the bye week and this week, we’ve been working on it; working on the cadence, working on, really, just (practicing) the plays,” Book added. “We’re going to be prepared for the loud noise. We’ve been working on a couple things; we’re going to switch it up. If it’s too loud and you can’t hear, you have to make adjustments.”
For wide receivers like senior Chris Finke, he’s more focused on the snapping of the ball than listening for Book’s clapping hands. Still, making sure everyone is on the right page will be key for the Notre Dame offense at Michigan Stadium.
“I think it’ll be pretty important if we’re using it a lot, obviously,” Finke said. “So, that’s why we’re working on some things in practice this week just so we can all be on the same page and have no communication errors; no penalties and anything like that.”
Against Georgia, there were 93,246 fans in the stands, including standing room only fans.
The Big House seats 107,601, not including standing room seats. The all-time record for most fans to attend a college football game came the last time Notre Dame visited Michigan Stadium, when 115,109 packed the seats to see the Wolverines knock off the Irish, 41-30.
If the 2013 game is any indication of how many fans will be there Saturday night, Notre Dame will have to deal with 20,000 more fans making noise against them when they’re on offense.
“We know they pack a lot of people in there,” Finke said. “They paint the numbers really close on the benches to get as many people in there as they can. They have a really good game day atmosphere.”
Book knows his team is walking into a similar environment against Michigan they had against Georgia. Being focused on every play is going to be the key for the Irish to avoid similar troubles it had against the Bulldogs.
“Just being able to fully embrace that crowd and the elements. I’ve never been up to Michigan, but I imagine it’s going to be similar: very loud, a lot of people. So, it’s exciting,” Book said. “We just have to be on the small details when you can’t hear anything and know exactly where the guys are going to be at the right time.
“We like when it’s really loud. We like it when there’s a lot of people there. We like it when it’s primetime television. It’s why we come to Notre Dame.”
