NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish staying in normal routine on bye week

SOUTH BEND — Looking at the calendar, this week is the third bye week the Notre Dame football team has had this season. This bye week will look nothing like the first two they had, however.
Their first bye week was spent dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The second one was focused on getting rest after playing six-straight games.
This third bye week, though, will be different. Since it’s only been three weeks since their last bye, Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly doesn’t think his team needs as much rest. Instead, he plans to treat this week like a game week as much as possible — including a scrimmage Saturday in practice.
“Rest is not necessarily the most important thing (right now); these guys have been away from the classroom, they’re getting 8-9 hours of sleep, they’re in the training room,” said Kelly on Monday. “We want to get back in the weight room, we want to get back into a disciplined environment, relevant to our preparation in practice. And we want to maintain our routine as much as possible.”
All of this is because of who No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC) plays next — No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner of the game is all-but guaranteed a spot in the 2020 College Football Playoff. Even with a loss, Notre Dame appears to be in good shape to make the playoff for the second time in three seasons.
The Notre Dame players had Tuesday off. They will spend Wednesday in the weight room before returning to the practice field Thursday, Friday and Saturday in preparation for Clemson. They will then take Sunday off before returning to a normal game week schedule Monday.
“We want to get Saturday to feel like a game-kind of operation so we maintain a routine,” Kelly said. “That way they can come back in Sunday for treatment and then we go through our normal in-week preparation. This bye week will be handled differently than others during the season.”
HEALTH UPDATE
The Fighting Irish are pretty healthy, all things considered. There were no new positive coronavirus tests within the program last week, and most players are back from injuries. While starting center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season, right guard Tommy Kraemer returned in the Syracuse game last week after having an emergency appendectomy in mid-November.
Backup center Zeke Correll missed the game against the Orange due to an ankle injury, moving Josh Lugg to the center position and Dillan Gibbons to the starting right guard spot. All of the offensive linemen should be healthy and ready to go for the ACC Championship game, though, as well as a couple other unnamed players who suffered concussions against Syracuse, per Kelly.
“Health of the team is good,” Kelly said. “We had a couple of guys that were evaluated for head injuries; they seem to be making really good progress. No feeling here (Monday) that anybody would be disrupted from that perspective. They should continue to clear as we move through the normal protocols from that standpoint.”
AWARDS SEASON
Numerous Notre Dame players and coaches were named semifinalist for individual awards this past week. Here’s the rundown of who’s up for which awards:
• Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive back Kyle Hamilton have been selected as semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the outstanding defensive player of the year. Owusu-Koramoah and Hamilton are two of 18 national semifinalists.
• Owusu-Koramoah was also selected as a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in college football based on character and performance. Owusu-Koramoah is one of 24 national semifinalists.
• Quarterback Ian Book has been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award for the collegiate player of the year. Book is one of 18 semifinalists for the award, and one of 11 quarterbacks on the list.
• Book was also named a semifinalist for the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Book is one of 17 FBS quarterbacks to be tabbed as a semifinalist.
• Running back Kyren Williams has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation’s top running back and accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.
• Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg has been selected as one of six national semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy, honoring the nation’s top interior lineman.
• Long snapper Michael Vinson has been tabbed as a nominee for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, honoring the nation’s top walk-on college football player.
• Defensive coordinator Clark Lea was named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He was one of 56 assistant in the country named a nominee for the award.
