SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold Spring Game, scheduled for April 18, has officially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. The announcement comes hours after Irish head coach Brian Kelly issued a statement saying players would not be coming back to campus for spring practices.
“In alignment with the University of Notre Dame’s decision to suspend in-person classes and the Athletic Department’s decision to suspend activities for teams not in their competitive season, I have asked our student-athletes not to return to campus until further notice,” said Kelly in the statement. “With our student-athletes’ health and well-being at the forefront of our decision making, and given the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19, this is best for all the members of the Notre Dame Football family. In addition, we will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities on campus until further notice.
“Father Jenkins and the university leadership team put a great deal of thought into the plan they laid out for Notre Dame and I agree that our football student-athletes should take the same precautions in an effort to reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the virus.”
Notre Dame joins numerous colleges, including Michigan and Ohio State, to cancel their spring games. Hundreds of sporting events have been affected by the coronavirus this week, with the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all suspending their seasons due to the virus. All college basketball conference tournaments were cancelled as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.