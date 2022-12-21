SOUTH BEND — While the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame football will go down as a strong one, it’ll also be remembered for what could’ve been.
Two high-profile players that had verbally committed to the Fighting Irish at some point during the recruiting process — linebacker Keon Keeley and defensive back Peyton Bowen — both signed with different schools as the early signing day period began Wednesday.
Keeley had committed to Notre Dame over the summer before decommitting in August. The 6’6” linebacker who’s ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit nationally by 247Sports then announced his commitment to Alabama in early December, signing on the dotted line Wednesday.
Bowen stayed committed to the Irish until Wednesday, where he flipped to Oregon at a signing day event in his hometown of Denton, Texas. Bowen was the 14th-ranked overall recruit by 247Sports and had been verbally committed to Notre Dame for nearly a calendar year (Jan. 1, 2022). He’s a consensus five-star player, per 247Sports, along with Keeley.
Losing Bowen and Keeley dropped Notre Dame from a top-five class nationally to ninth. Still, a lot of high-profile players — 20, four-star recruits and four, three-star recruits — will soon be calling South Bend their home in the first full recruiting class for Marcus Freeman as head coach.
“We’re going to focus on the ones thar decided to come here,” Freeman said. “It’s important we filled needs that we needed; important roles, important guys. Listen, we’re all competitors — we want everyone, you know? If we could take 30 kids, 40 kids, I’m sure we would. But, at the end of the day, you have to continue to sell what you believe attracts young people here.
“They have to make the decision to come to Notre Dame for the right reasons, and if it’s not the best play for them, we have to be OK with that.”
The highest-rated player for Notre Dame on the 247Sports website is Charles Jagusah, an offensive lineman from Rock Island, Illinois. He’s 49th nationally, the sixth-best offensive lineman and the top prospect from the state of Illinois. Listed at 6’6” and 308 pounds, Jagusah has been committed to the Irish since June 30.
Notre Dame signed five total offensive linemen in this class, the most of any position.
“I think the group of five we got personify what (offensive line coach Harry Hiestand) is looking for in an offensive line class and in individuals,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “… You get around each guy, and then you really get around the families of each person and start to get a sense of what it means to be an offensive lineman at Notre Dame.”
After struggling to bring in wide receiver commits in its 2022 class, Notre Dame will be adding four this year. Three of them are from Texas, as Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Kaleb Smith all hail from The Lone Star State. The fourth wideout, Rico Flores, is a four-start recruit from Folsom, California. Both James and Greathouse are four-stars, while Smith is a three-star prospect.
“That was a priority: size and speed,” said Freeman of the four receivers signing with Notre Dame. “But I think production was the biggest thing we were looking for; making sure they’re the right fit. And, I think we addressed those needs.”
While Notre Dame may have missed out on one Bowen, one who never waived from the Irish was Drayk Bowen. One of the biggest promoters of Notre Dame on social media, the Indiana Mr. Football winner from Andrean High School will be playing both football and baseball for Notre Dame.
On the gridiron, Bowen led the 59ers to a Class 2A state title in 2021 and runner-up finish in 2022. In his senior season, he rushed for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense while recording 144 tackles on defense from his linebacker position. He will be focusing on defense as a member of the Irish football team.
“What attached Drayk to me was he was the best player in Indiana,” Freeman said. “And then you see his film, you see his work ethic, you meet his family, and you go, ‘OK, this is a Notre Dame kid.’ … He’s come to every single home game. He loves this place. He’s probably our best recruiter. He talks to every single one of those recruits, and they all respect him.”
Defensive line was also a priority for the Irish coaching staff, signing four players to that position: Devan Houstan, Armel Mukam, Boubacar Traore and Brenan Vernon.
“I think they’ll all have a chance to compete early, and that’s going to be important for the depth,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “Boubacar is length and rangy. Probably in that 240 (pound) range right now, and at some point here, we’ll get him up to 255 or 260 I’m sure. Brenan, he brings physical assets: he’s strong, he’s tough, he’s a competitor. Devan is another guy that brings size inside. Mukam has strength.
“Just overall, I’m excited about that group, and I’m anxious to get them here and get them going.”
Full list of Notre Dame football Class of 2023 signees
Offensive line (5): Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah, Joe Otting, Sam Pendleton, Chris Terek
Wide receiver (4): Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, Kaleb Smith
Defensive line (4): Devan Houstan, Armel Mukam, Boubacar Traore, Brenan Vernon
Linebacker (3): Jaiden Ausberry, Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter
Cornerback (2): Micah Bell, Christian Gray
Safety (2): Ben Minich, Adon Shuler
Running back (1): Jeremiyah Love
Quarterback (1): Kenny Minchey
Tight end (1): Cooper Flannigan
Athlete (1): Brandyn Hillman