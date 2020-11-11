SOUTH BEND — It’s the storyline too obvious to pass up.
No. 2 Notre Dame is riding high following its victory over then-No. 1 Clemson last week. They now get to face Boston College on the road this week, which means they’re going head-to-head with former Fighting Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
After not seeing the field much at all in 2018 and 2019, Jurkovec transferred from Notre Dame to Boston College in early 2020. With current Irish quarterback Ian Book announcing he was coming back for a fifth season, Jurkovec knew he’d have another season of seeing minimal game action if he stayed in South Bend.
“Near the end at Notre Dame, I was not really liking football,” Jurkovec told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in September. Jurkovec is originally from the Pittsburgh area. “I lost my love for it. I really did. I brought up to my family about switching positions and not even playing quarterback. I wanted to make it work. I didn’t want to be one of those guys when things get hard, they transfer and run away from it. But talking with my family, I had to leave.”
Jurkovec has blossomed into a good quarterback in his redshirt sophomore season, as he currently leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with 2,083 passing yards. His average yards-per-game (260) and pass touchdowns (15) are both good for fourth in the conference.
“He’s a gunslinger,” Notre Dame linebacker Shayne Simon said. “Phil loves the deep ball; he’s trying to make plays and he’s a big-bodied quarterback. He’s going to try to escape, get out of the pocket, be creative, show off his athletic ability; I mean, he played basketball. He’s obviously athletic and he’s going to make plays, so that’s what we see most out of him.”
Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said it's hard to compare and contrast Jurkovec now as opposed to his time in South Bend because of the different offensive styles the Eagles and Irish run. Kelly did say he’s seen Jurkovec advance in some areas, though, that go beyond the offensive structure.
“What he’s doing this year, on film, is he’s making plays outside the realm of the offense,” Kelly said. “Which, he was very accustomed to doing in high school and while he was here as well. … He’s a great scrambler, he can throw on the run, he’s got a strong arm, great size and he’s a tough kid.”
Despite Jurkovec leaving, Simon and Notre Dame defensive end Ade Ogundeji say they’ve remained in good contact with the quarterback.
“Phil’s my guy,” Simon said. “We still talk pretty frequently. He was a part of our (recruiting) class, so we all stay pretty close.”
“Phil was a great teammate; he was cool, a pretty funny guy,” Ogundeji added. “He’s a great guy.”
This weekend, though, Jurkovec goes from former teammate to opponent as the Fighting Irish look to remain unbeaten, maintain its No. 2 ranking and stay in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.
“It’s, obviously, going to be a little weird seeing him in a different uniform,” Ogundeji said. “But you’ve still got to go against him, you’ve still got to play against him. And that’s how we’re going to treat him like: an opponent.”
“Playing Phil this week, I’m excited,” Notre Dame linebacker Drew White added. “I know that’s a big story, but whoever I’m lining up against, I’m looking to compete and we’re looking to dominate. So, it’s really no different. Off the field, I’m close with Phil and I wish him the best. But once we step inside those white lines, it’s the game of football and you’re trying to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.