NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish's mental toughness to be tested against UVA

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football finds itself this week in a situation it hasn’t been in much of the last two-plus seasons — coming off a loss.
For the first time since November 2017, the Fighting Irish are playing a game a week after a loss. Back then, Notre Dame had to get ready to play Navy following a 41-8 loss at Miami. This time around, the No. 10 Irish have to focus on No. 18 Virginia after a 23-17 defeat on the road against No. 3 Georgia.
Prior to Saturday’s loss to Georgia, Notre Dame’s last two losses came before an extended break. They lost the 2017 regular season finale to Stanford, giving them a month to recover before the Citrus Bowl. And then last year, the Irish’s only loss was a season-ending defeat in the College Football Playoff to Clemson. Notre Dame had eight months to bounce back from that loss.
That’s why the mental toughness of this team will be tested the most this week against the Cavaliers.
When Notre Dame lost to Georgia in 2017, they responded by steamrolling through their next seven opponents. The Irish outscored them 304-130 — including 49-14 over No. 11 USC and 35-14 over No. 14 NC State — to go from unranked to No. 3 in the country. The previously mentioned loss to Miami ultimately ended that winning streak.
After Saturday’s loss to Georgia, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said the Virginia game would be the “defining game” for his team this season. He clarified those comments Monday.
“I think our team will define who they are this week because they’re coming off a game where they were disappointed in their performance,” Kelly said. “So, they have a chance to do something about it. So, this is an opportunity to kind of define who you are, and that was much closer to what I was trying to articulate.”
A good sign for Kelly was the team’s seven captains calling for a team meeting before Kelly met with the team Monday afternoon.
“My sense and expectation are that they understand the importance of where we go from here — after the Georgia game — and for them to fulfill the goals and the mission that we have set forth for us,” Kelly said. “We have to play better football from here-on out. So, (I’m) pretty confident that they understand that and what’s needed of them moving forward.”
It was a physical game against the Bulldogs Saturday. Although the Irish left with no injuries, the bruising nature of the contest would leave most teams feeling sore. Kelly said he checked-in with his team Sunday and they all felt good, physically.
“We have a pretty extensive check-in with massage therapy and chiropractic care,” Kelly said. “I make myself down there to get a pulse of the team. … We’re only three weeks into the season and we have a bye week, so it’s not like we’re begging for a week off. We came out of it pretty good. I think our guys are ready for more.”
Notre Dame will have wide receiver Michael Young and running back Jahmir Smith back this week, meaning the Irish will be almost at full strength, health wise, for the Cavaliers.
That’s why Saturday will be more about the mental toughness of Notre Dame than their physical abilities. On paper, the Irish should be able to defeat Virginia, especially at home. How much will the Georgia loss linger, though? Does the thought of making the College Football Playoff being all but gone for Notre Dame distract the players from beating the Cavaliers?
This is the biggest mental test for Kelly’s team since the loss to Miami two years ago. The majority of the current starters didn’t play in that loss to the Hurricanes, making this week’s game unfamiliar territory to a lot of them.
One thing that might help Notre Dame is Virginia being ranked. A lesser team might be easy to look over, but given the Cavaliers are a top-20 team, it’s a little easier to focus on the opponent.
“Virginia has their attention, there’s no doubt about that,” Kelly said. “So, they know that they have to pay attention to their detail and play well against a quality opponent. There’s no question that when you play a team of this caliber, they recognize how important it is to go back to work.”
Notre Dame hasn’t lost consecutive games since the end of the 2016 season, a year that ended with a 4-8 record. How they respond this week, mentally, could dictate if 2019 will have a similar ending to the way 2016 went.
“Clearly, they know what’s at stake for them this weekend,” Kelly said. “They’re playing a really good football team that’s nationally ranked. I think it’s the first time (Virginia) has been ranked for a few weeks in a long time. So, they feel really good about themselves. They’re going to come in expecting to win. So, (our players are) going to be challenged, and they’re going to have to respond.”
