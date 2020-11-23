SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame made a lot of news last week for a team that didn’t play.
The Fighting Irish had a busy “off” week last week, one that saw them stay at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings with everyone around them winning their respective games. They will take a perfect 8-0 record (7-0 ACC) into Chapel Hill Friday to face No. 25 North Carolina (6-2, 5-2 ACC) at 3:30 p.m.
The news that was more focused on the current team was all injury-related. Notre Dame lost two of its starting offensive linemen to injury, one for the rest of the season and one for at least this week against the Tar Heels.
Redshirt sophomore center Jarrett Patterson had surgery on his left foot late last week and will be out for the remainder of the year. Irish Illustrated was the first to report the news, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the surgery during his weekly Monday press conference.
“He’ll recover and do extremely well; we’ll have him back, obviously next year,” said Kelly of Patterson. “Disappointed for him; he was having a great season.”
Then, on Sunday, Irish Illustrated reported that starting right guard Tommy Kraemer had an emergency appendectomy and would be out for an unannounced amount of time. Kelly clarified Kraemer’s situation on Monday as well.
“Tommy had an emergency appendectomy; it was laparoscopic, so we caught it in time. No rupture,” Kelly said. “He’s up and around already and we expect him to be moving around later this week with football-related activities next week. So, dodged a bullet there; he’ll be out a short period of time.”
In place of Patterson and Kraemer on Monday’s depth chart were Zeke Correll and Josh Lugg, respectively. Correll is a 6-3, 295-pound redshirt freshman, while Lugg is a 6-6, 310-pound redshirt junior that can play every position along the Notre Dame offensive line.
“We have a great deal of confidence in Zeke,” Kelly said. “Zeke’s a highly-recruited player for us and we’ve been waiting for him to get his opportunity … and he’s going to get that chance this weekend against North Carolina.
“Josh Lugg played quite a bit of meaningful football for us last year at the tackle position. We’ll move him to that slot at right guard. He was probably our sixth (offensive lineman), and he’s ready to compete and play at a high level.”
OTHER INJURY UPDATES
While wide receiver Braden Lenzy did not get injured this past week, the redshirt sophomore has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. He was expected to be back for this week’s game, but wasn’t on the initial depth chart Monday.
Kelly said to not panic over his absence.
“I wouldn’t take too much from this (depth chart) … you can pencil him in there somewhere,” Kelly said. “He’s made great progress.”
Running backs-wise, Kelly said both C'Bo Flemister and Kyren Williams should play this week against the Tar Heels. Both left the Nov. 14 game against Boston College due to injuries, but the extra week off in between games should make them available Friday.
RECRUTING IN 2020
Last week was one of the best weeks Notre Dame had on the recruiting trail this fall, picking up four commitments in a week’s time.
Offensive lineman Caleb Johnson (Ocala, FL), linebacker Kahanu Kia (Kahaluu, HI), kicker Joshua Bryan (Chatswood, CA) and cornerback Philip Riley (Bloomingdale, FL) all tweeted their commitments to Notre Dame last week, three of which the Irish flipped from other schools. Johnson was originally committed to Auburn, Bryan to Colorado and Riley to USC.
All of this came before the NCAA announced the continuation of the Division-I recruiting dead period in the country through April 15. Teams are not allowed to host any in-person recruiting visits or in-person meetings with recruits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Electronic communication is allowed, which has been the only way schools like Notre Dame can build its 2021 recruiting classes.
As it stands, Notre Dame has 23 commits lined up for the 2021 class. They have the 8th-best recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The early National Signing Day period is Dec. 16-18.
“I just think the whole process is a challenge,” said Kelly about recruiting with COVID-19 restrictions. “I think we’ve got a pretty good handle on how we’re going about in recruiting in this extremely challenging situation where you can’t get a young man to your campus. I think we have to start with the premise that this is a challenge, and we’ve gotten a niche — or a routine, if you will — on how we like to do things with the virtual visits and presentations. We’re going to have to continue to do that with some modifications, I would hope from the NCAA, when we talk about the 2022 class.”
