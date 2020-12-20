NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish ranked 4th, will play Alabama in CFP Semifinal

For the second time in three seasons, Notre Dame will play in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish secured the No. 4 ranking in Sunday’s final CFP poll, earning them a trip to the Rose Bowl Game against No. 1 Alabama.
This now sets up the two CFP Semifinal games: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m., with No. 2 Clemson facing No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. that day.
It will be a Rose Bowl unlike any other in modern history, as the game has been relocated from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California to AT&T Stadium just outside Dallas, Texas in Arlington. In fact, its official title as of Sunday is the “College Football Playoff Semifinal presented by Capitol One,” making no reference to the Rose Bowl itself. It is unclear if the game will be called the Rose Bowl or not, but the one thing that is clear is that it will be played in Arlington and not Pasadena.
The game was moved to Arlington late Saturday night “based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California,” per a press release. Many coaches, including Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, were outspoken last week about the Rose Bowl not being able to host families for the Playoff.
Notre Dame hung on to a top-four seed after a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday afternoon. The Irish entered the game ranked No. 2 and Clemson No. 3, with both teams hoping a close game would get them both into the Playoff. The Tigers romped the Irish instead, creating a debate between Notre Dame and No. 5 Texas A&M over who should earn the fourth and final playoff spot.
All doubt was erased just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday when it was revealed Notre Dame was ranked No. 4. Texas A&M stayed at No. 5, with Oklahoma moving up four spots to No. 6.
The last time Alabama played Notre Dame was the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, which concluded the 2012 season. It wound up being one of the biggest blowouts in championship game history, as the No. 2 Crimson Tide bullied No. 1 Notre Dame throughout the game, ultimately winning 42-14 in a game that was never close.
On ESPN’s CFP rankings reveal show, Kelly was asked what he learned from that loss to Alabama eight years ago.
“The physicality has to show itself on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Their offensive line, when we played them in ’12, just dominated one of the top defenses — we were number two or three in the country, defensively; one of the top rush defenses in the country — and we got manhandled. So, what was clear — and you didn’t even have to be someone who knew anything about football — was the disparity in the offensive and defensive lines. So, building it that way over the last six years … when we got to ’17 and ’18, we felt like we were much more physical up front; got to the Fiesta Bowl (in 2015), got back into the playoffs (in 2018), and that’s been really what we’ve taken from that journey in ’12.”
Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff in 2018 as the No. 3 seed, losing to No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. That game was played in the same stadium the Irish will play the Crimson Tide this year: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
This story will be updated throughout the day
