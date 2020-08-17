SOUTH BEND — After months of talking about COVID-19, if a season will be played and, if so, how it would look, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly actually answered questions about football itself Monday.
The Fighting Irish put full pads on during fall camp practices this past weekend as they prepare for the 2020 season. Notre Dame is currently set to play a 10-game ACC schedule starting Sept. 12 at home against Duke.
“As you can imagine, the one thing you can’t work on is the thing we need to work on, and that’s tackling,” said Kelly, referring to the no-contact rules that had been in place for all college football programs until August. “We hadn’t tackled since December. There wasn’t anybody that didn’t go into that first tackling scrimmage and think we were going to be flawless in that. You can’t duplicate tackling if you don’t have that skill down and work on it, and we’re a group that’s used to tackling quite a bit.”
Notre Dame will be without one of its top wide receivers for most of this season, as junior Kevin Austin sustained a foot injury on July 29. Austin underwent surgery on Aug. 3 and can’t put any weight on it for a month, according to Kelly. Once he starts his rehab, he won’t be cleared to play for another eight to 12 weeks. This means the earliest the Irish could expect Austin on the field is early November.
Fortunately for Kelly and his team, Notre Dame has plenty talent at the skill positions who have experience playing on Saturdays. Wide receivers Lawrence Keys, Ben Skowronek, Javon McKinley and Braden Lenzy will all be looked at to take the next step in their on-field development to make up for the lost production of Austin and graduates Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Cole Kmet.
“Every year, we talk about guys moving on, and that’s what we want, right? We want to recruit really good players, develop them, they have great years,” Kelly said. “We just think it’s another year where guys are going to step up and make plays for us, and it won’t just be one; it never is. One guy may be the big playmaker again, but we think we’ve got a lot of depth at the position that can step up and make plays for us.”
There are also some incoming freshmen — running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman — who, Kelly believes, will have an impact this fall as well.
“They’re certainly guys that impact the game a little bit more right away,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a freshman in Tyree that can command and carry the football; that doesn’t happen quite a bit. Johnson has made some plays for us; that doesn’t happen a lot. … I just think they’re at high-profile positions and they’re extremely skilled.”
LINEBACKER BATTLE
Notre Dame enters the 2020 season with its top two tacklers from last year returning in Rover linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Mike linebacker Drew White. Both had 80 tackles each last season, with a combined 21.5 of those being for loss.
The Buck linebacker position, however, remains a question mark with the graduation of Asmar Bilal. The departing senior had 79 tackles in his final season with the Irish and was one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
Kelly listed off guys like Jordan Genmark-Heath, Shayne Simon, Jack Lamb, Jack Kiser and Osita Ekwonu who are competing for that starting spot come Sept. 12.
“Just have a lot of really good, young, athletic players in there … it’s a very competitive situation, but one where we feel like we’ve got some really good options and really good depth at the position,” Kelly said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be hotly contested right up until the first game we play.”
PASS RUSH ISSUES?
The Irish also have to replace a lot of their pass rushing production from last year as both Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are now in the NFL. Senior defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji return to anchor the line, while Kelly thinks a few others have a chance to have a breakthrough seasons as well.
“Ovie (Oghoufo), not many people saw what he was capable of last year because he was stuck behind some really, really good players,” Kelly said. “But Ovie Oghoufo is going to make an impact this year as a pass rusher. He’s had a great first five days; arguably as good as anybody we’ve had out there.
“Isaiah Foskey, I think you guys got a glimpse of him. There are four guys right there that, coming off the edge, are going to be impactful. Not a lot of college football teams can talk about four guys that can get to the quarterback that we feel good about.”
