SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly wasn’t short on praise for his players in the six weeks they’ve been back training on campus for the 2020 season.
“They have been unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable,” said Kelly addressing the media via Zoom Thursday.
The university had administered 619 COVID-19 tests among the players, coaches and personnel in the football program since the beginning of July, with only four of those coming back positive. That’s a 99.35 percent negativity rate for a team that, as of now, will still be playing its football season.
On top of testing the football program, the university tested all 11,836 students returning to campus for the fall semester, which began Monday. Out of those tests, only 33 came back positive. Kelly credited the Notre Dame students for being educated about the coronavirus as to why positive tests have been low at the university. He also thinks the university can trust his players to play a season safely because of how accountable they’ve been.
“The overall atmosphere here is that we’re all in; in other words, both students and student-athletes, we’re all-in to see that we have a football season,” Kelly said. “I think that they earned that trust in the six weeks leading up to the school starting this year.”
GETTING READY FOR FOOTBALL
Fall camp began Wednesday for the Fighting Irish as they embark on a season of unknowns. Just this week, the PAC-12 and Big Ten conferences postponed its football seasons to the spring. As of now, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are all continuing to try and play a fall football season.
It’s a historic season for Notre Dame, as they will play a conference schedule for the first time in program history. Being an ACC member for the season, the Irish will have a chance to compete for the ACC championship.
“Our players are excited that they get a chance to play for a championship,” Kelly said. “For the ACC to allow us that opportunity, they’re excited about it. They know it’s going to be a great challenge. They know, in a large degree, that runs through Clemson, South Carolina.”
Notre Dame will play Clemson on Nov. 7 in South Bend.
On the field, graduate senior Ian Book returns for his final season. Book started all 13 games for Notre Dame last year and nine games in the 2018 campaign. He’s been named to every preseason quarterback award watch list and is expected to be a captain for a second-straight season.
“His leadership has been outstanding,” Kelly said. “It was really good last year; it’s even better now because I think he’s developed a single-minded focus in terms of what he wants this team to accomplish and what he wants for him. It’s a championship or bust, and I think everything he does is so intentional on a day-to-day basis. … There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to see the best version of Ian Book this fall.”
While the team had only had one practice at the time of Kelly’s press conference, some incoming freshman had stood out to him. Two tight ends — Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman — are expected to get playing time, said Kelly. Running back Chris Tyree has also made an early impact.
“He’s not a guy that just plays in the slot or handoff sweeps,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that can run the football for you downhill, between the tackles too. He’s not going to get 30 carries, don’t get me wrong, but he’s a guy that’s going to play as a freshman.”
Kelly also said he liked the development of the incoming cornerbacks: Ramon Henderson, Caleb Offord, Clarence Lewis and Stephen Betts.
“They’ve got length,” Kelly said. “They’re all young but they’re all going to be guys that are going to compete for us.”
FIGHTING RACISM
While the Irish prepare for the on-field season, they’re also working to continue their off-field work as well.
In June, Notre Dame players and coaches were vocal about the issue of systemic racism in America following the death of George Floyd. The team organized a prayer/walk on campus on Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the final freeing of slaves in the United States.
Since June, the football program has formed a unity council to discuss ways they can help against systemic racism. While Kelly wouldn’t go into too many details, he said there are a couple of events lined up in the next few months that the team will be participating in.
“They’re really about activism, so you’ll see them before you hear about them, in terms of what our football team is going to be doing,” Kelly said. “It’ll be over the next month or two … (senior defensive end) Daelin Hayes has been involved and we have a number of other players who have been really instrumental. So, it’s going to be exciting and it’s going to impact a number of things that we wanted to address as a football team and a program.”
