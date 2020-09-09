SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football has its five captains for the 2020 season.
Quarterback Ian Book, right tackle Robert Hainsey, defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji and safety Shaun Crawford were selected for the honor Tuesday afternoon. This is the first time since 2015 that the Fighting Irish have settled on five captains, as the number has fluctuated between 1-7 since head coach Brian Kelly took over in 2010.
Book and Hainsey made a little history with their selections, as they are the 23rd and 24th two-time captains in program history. The last to be a two-time captain was Mike McGlinchey in 2016-17. On top of that, Book and Hainsey are only the second pair of teammates to be captains in back-to-backs seasons, joining Travis Thomas and Tom Zbikowski from 2006-07.
“It’s awesome,” said Book of being named a captain. “It’s a huge honor of mine. It was a goal for me, once last year ended, to be another captain for this team. I just feel honored, and I’m ready for it. I want to be there for the guys and be a leader for this team.”
“When I came to Notre Dame, I expected this from myself,” Hainsey added. “I wanted this and I wanted to be at where I’m at now, so I’m very confident that I can get it done and that I can be there for my teammates and be a good communicator with the coaches.”
Hayes seemed like a shoo-in for captain after the graduate senior took a vocal leadership role this summer in the team’s fight for social justice. He organized and led the Juneteenth rally and walk around campus in June and has been a fixture in the South Bend community for the better part of a year.
After suffering a shoulder injury in the team’s fourth game against Virginia last year, Hayes’ future was uncertain. Now, the graduate senior will have a chance to lead his teammates in his final season in South Bend.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been anything in my life that I’m more proud of, aside from choosing to come to Notre Dame,” said Hayes of the captain selection. “When you choose to come to a place like this that’s so special and be given an opportunity to serve your teammates as a captain … it’s a great honor. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Ogundeji joins Hayes as a captain along the defensive line. This is the second-straight season that two defensive linemen have been captains, as Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem were in that role in 2019.
“It means so much,” Ogundeji said. “First of all, I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to play football. But I just want to thank my teammates; means so much that they voted for me to be their captain. I’ve been here for a long time, and to see the last captains come here and lead the team, I understand how much it means to be a captain.”
Crawford is in his sixth season at Notre Dame. He tore his ACL his freshman season of 2015, using a redshirt to maintain a year of eligibility. He then suffered a knee injury in fall camp 2018, ending his season before it even began. He applied for a medical redshirt after this past season and was approved, making 2020 his sixth season with the team, but fourth where he’ll see playing time on the field.
“It means the world to me,” Crawford said. “I’m just grateful for it. Grateful for the opportunity, grateful for this group of guys who voted for me. A lot of the teammates that I have currently weren’t with me when I got here on campus, so for me to just make an impact on the new guys and still have a voice and still be a leader in the locker room … I’m just grateful and I’m honored.”
