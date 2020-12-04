NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish look to end regular season strong vs. Syracuse

SOUTH BEND — For the first time since 2001, a Notre Dame football team will be playing a regular season game in the month of December.
The No. 2 Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) have one last regular season contest Saturday when they host Syracuse (1-9, 1-8 ACC) inside Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m., NBC).
Back in 2001, Notre Dame visited Purdue on Dec. 1 in West Lafayette. The game was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 15 that season, but was postponed to December in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. The Irish won, 24-18, to finish the season at 5-6.
This week’s game against Syracuse is happening in December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Notre Dame decided to join the Atlantic Coast Conference for this season, it was given a new schedule that was delayed two weeks from their original start date. With two built-in bye weeks as well, the Irish’s regular season was set to culminate Saturday against the Orange.
At the beginning of the week, though, it wasn’t scheduled to be the Irish’s final game. Due to COVID issues within the program, its Sept. 26 game against Wake Forest had been moved to Dec. 12. The way things have played out, though, have left Notre Dame in a position where they will be playing in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19, regardless of this weekend’s outcomes. Therefore, the game against Wake was canceled to allow the Irish two weeks to prepare for the championship game.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said the Wake game getting canceled didn’t affect preparations for this week’s game against Syracuse.
“It’s still important for our football team because there’s so many other things going on,” Kelly said. “For one, the chance to win all of your games at home for a third-consecutive season. To send our seniors out on a winning note has always been important here at Notre Dame, regardless of the season. And certainly, solidifying your resume going into the College Football Playoff. So, a lot of things to play for.”
INJURY UPDATES
The top-ranked Notre Dame offensive line — according to Pro Football Focus — continues to deal with injury issues. After losing center Jarrett Patterson and right guard Tommy Kraemer to injury ahead of last week’s game against North Carolina, Patterson’s replacement, Zeke Correll, suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tar Heels. Kelly said that Correll is a “game-time decision” against Syracuse.
Should Correll be unavailable to play, Josh Lugg — who’s starting in place of Kraemer — would play at center. Redshirt junior Dillan Gibbons would then get the start at right guard.
Wide receiver Braden Lenzy is expected to be back to full strength this week as well. He played sparingly against North Carolina coming back from a hamstring injury. After entering spring camp as the No. 1 wideout on the Irish depth chart, Lenzy hasn’t been listed on it the past couple of weeks despite being healthy.
“This should be a week where he can really just let it go,” said Kelly of Lenzy. “This will be an opportunity for us to really start to create some things in the offense for him. … This should be a week where he’s not even thinking about (the injury); he should just let it go. He’ll be very helpful for us. A guy that has fresh legs this late in the season will be extremely helpful to our offense.”
TRAP GAME?
Syracuse is having a down year in the fifth season under head coach Dino Babers. They rank in the bottom 10 in points scored per game (17.5) while also giving up 31.5 points a game, which is 83rd in the country. With a spot already clinched in the ACC Championship Game, it could be easy for the Irish to overlook the Orange on Saturday.
Notre Dame redshirt freshman linebacker Marist Liufau is confident that won’t happen, though.
“Like every week, we have that similar approach,” Liufau said. “We take every team very seriously and we focus on our preparation, keeping that consistent every week and not changing it because of a specific team.”
