SOUTH BEND — Ian Book could feel it as the offense took over with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter, leading 23-20. Cole Kmet could feel it, too. Tony Jones as well.
In fact, the entire Notre Dame offense could feel it: they were going to score a touchdown.
The Fighting Irish did just that, driving 75 yards on 14 plays, burning 6:54 off the clock. Book avoided the pressure and ran eight yards, diving into the end zone to give No. 9 Notre Dame a 30-20 lead over USC.
The Notre Dame quarterback’s touchdown run ultimately was the difference as the Irish knocked off their rival, 30-27, on a chilly night in South Bend.
“Great play calling,” Book said of the game-winning touchdown drive. “They were bringing pressure off the edge, so we just wanted to take it up the middle. … It worked out perfectly, I saw the end zone and I knew I had to get it in there. It felt really good.
“I really felt that all 11 guys were truly confident that we were going to go down and score. I could feel the buzz, feel the energy. I was just confident as I’ve ever been. I knew we were going to be in the right play calls; just had to go out there and do it.”
Of the 14 plays on the drive, 12 were runs. Key plays included a 17-yard pickup by Book on a 3rd and 9 from the Trojans’ 30-yard line. This set up Notre Dame at the 13-yard line. They would score two plays later.
“That’s how you have to win games,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Whatever means necessary to win a football game, whether it means running the football or throwing the football. You have to be equally effective, and (USC) was playing a two-deep zone. It was important that we ran the football in that situation. Our offensive line, tight ends did an outstanding job blocking.”
Running the ball was the way the Irish dictated the game Saturday night. They rushed for 308 yards on 48 attempts, season highs in both categories.
The main benefactor from the running attack was redshirt junior Tony Jones, who had a career high 176 yards rushing on 25 carries, an average of seven yards a carry. Although he didn’t score a touchdown, Jones set the tone for the Irish offense all night.
“I saw my (offensive) line working hard, I saw my tight ends working hard and I just put the team on my back and try to do whatever I can do,” Jones said. “I’ve always been like this. Coach is letting me out of the cage a little bit.”
Jones had a 43-yard run on Notre Dame’s first scoring drive in the second quarter. His run gave the Irish the ball at the USC 30. Four plays later, Book found junior tight end Cole Kmet on a 10-yard touchdown pass, giving Notre Dame a 7-3 lead with 8:37 to go in the first half.
Redshirt freshman Braden Lenzy decided he wanted in on the action on the next drive, taking a handoff and dashing 51 yards to the end zone, increasing the Irish lead to 14-3. It was Lenzy’s second touchdown of the season.
Jonathan Doerer then took over the scoring duties for Notre Dame. The junior kicker drilled field goals of 42, 52 and 42 yards — in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively — helping the Irish stay ahead of USC. Doerer’s first two field goals made it a 20-3 game, while his third made it 23-13.
USC wouldn’t go away, though, despite trailing by 17 in the third quarter. After a field goal made it 20-6, the Trojans finally found the end zone on a 38-yard, one-handed catch from sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With 2:34 left in the third quarter, the Irish lead was down to seven.
After Doerer’s third field goal, the Trojans strung together another scoring drive. This time, freshman quarterback found redshirt junior Tyler Vaughns for a five-yard touchdown grab. This cut the Notre Dame lead to 23-20 with 10:27 to go in the game.
The Trojans went on a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive following the long scoring drive of the Irish that had made it 30-20. Redshirt freshman Markese Stepp bullied his way into the end zone on a two-yard run, carrying multiple Irish defenders across the goal line.
Unfortunately for USC, it was too little, too late. Notre Dame junior tight end Brock Wright recovered the ensuing Trojan onside kick attempt, sealing the 30-27 victory for the Irish.
“After the game, in the locker room, when you get a chance to debrief about it, you feel really good that what you put in was going to be effective,” Kelly said. “We put our kids in good positions to succeed tonight, took USC’s best shot. Congratulations to them, they played a really, really good football game. … to win against your rival is one of the things we wanted to do. It’s a traveling trophy that’s important to us, and to come out as the winner tonight, we’re very pleased.”
Notre Dame sits at 5-1 as they enter a bye week next week. They head on the road to No. 16 Michigan Saturday, Oct. 26.
