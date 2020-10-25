There was a lot to like from Saturday’s performance if you’re a Notre Dame football fan.
The No. 3 Fighting Irish went on the road for the first time all season and dispatched of Pittsburgh, 45-3, to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. After a week of questioning if Notre Dame was worthy of its No. 3 ranking, the Irish proved they were — and then some.
For Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, Saturday’s win was more than just about beating Pitt. It was about getting his team ready for the Nov. 7 showdown with No. 1 Clemson in South Bend.
“A lot of times, you get caught up in the grind of just trying to win football games,” Kelly said. “We kind of said, ‘Look, we’re past this.’ We’re not interested in just winning football games: we’re interested in being a championship football team, and just playing to win games isn’t good enough anymore. We need to elevate our compete level, we need to coach better, we need play better. We need to play at an elite level, and it starts with playing at a level that allows you to, not all of a sudden play at your best when you have to, but have that ready to go because you are playing at a high level. And, that hasn’t been the case. So, that was the challenge.
“And it’s risky, because some people would say that you’re looking ahead. Well, we are looking ahead a little bit. We needed to get this football team to understand that they are really good and we needed to up our compete level in all three phases. We did that (Saturday).”
Here’s how the Irish played their best game of the season in all three areas.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Ian Book finally played like the quarterback most thought he would be this season, throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns. It was the emergence of the deep ball, though, which was the biggest thing to see from Book.
Facing a third-and-14 from their own 27-yard line, Book connected with wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who jumped over the smaller Pitt defender and then out-ran him 73 yards for a score. This made it a 14-3 game early in the second quarter, and the Irish never looked back.
“It was just a simple go-route,” said Skowronek of the touchdown catch. “I kind of had a good feeling that Ian was going to come to me on that play, and it really just comes down to winning the one-on-one matchup and making the play.”
The Panthers’ defense came into the game ranked No. 1 in the country in fewest rush yards-per-game allowed at 61. While Pitt was still able to hold the Irish to only 2.3 yards-per-rush, Notre Dame was still able to run it 50 times for 115 yards. A few final-minute rushes of negative yards made the number slightly lower than it was, but the Irish were still able to gain yardage on the ground throughout the game.
In total, Notre Dame had 434 yards of total offense and ran 83 plays compared to Pitt’s 53 plays.
DEFENSE
It was total domination on the defensive end for the Irish, as they held the Panthers to 162 yards of total offense and intercepted Pitt quarterback Joey Yellen three times. Nick McCloud, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Bo Bauer all intercepted Yellen passes in the contest.
Notre Dame’s defense also recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss. They had six quarterback hurries, getting pressure consistently on the three quarterbacks Pitt used Saturday.
After a shaky performance against Florida State two weeks ago, the Irish defense has responded by allowing just seven points to Louisville and three to Pitt. It’s the first time since 2002 that a Notre Dame team has allowed less than 10 points in back-to-back games.
“That’s a pretty good defense,” said Kelly of his unit. “There’s playmakers all over that field. It’s very difficult to run the football against them. … They make life difficult for you. You are under duress with that group coming at you. We saw the pressure that was placed on (Yellen).”
SEPCIAL TEAMS
The special teams unit even got in on the action Saturday, as redshirt freshman Isaiah Foskey blocked a punt and fell on it in the end zone to give the Irish a 28-3 lead with 11 seconds to go in the first half. It’s the second blocked punt of Foskey’s career, as he also had one in the regular season finale last year against Stanford.
Overall, it was a total team victory for Notre Dame against Pitt. They travel to Georgia Tech this Saturday before the matchup with No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7.
“(Kelly) challenged us to elevate our level of play this week, and that was something we tried to do all week during practice,” defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said. “The other thing we talked about was ‘bringing the juice’ and being relaxed when you play; not being worried about making mistakes and just playing hard from start to finish. And that’s what we did (Saturday): we raised our level; we accepted the challenge. We want to raise our level every week, and I think that’s something that we did (Saturday).”
