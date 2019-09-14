SOUTH BEND — It was business as usual for No. 7 Notre Dame Saturday as they defeated New Mexico, 66-14, in the Fighting Irish’s home opener. It was the most points in a home opener for Notre Dame since 1932, when they defeated now-Haskell Indian Nations University, 73-0.
Defense was the story for Notre Dame early, as senior defensive lineman Daelin Hayes deflected a New Mexico pass attempt into the hands of freshman safety Kyle Hamilton, who ran 34 yards the other way for a touchdown. Hamilton is the first Irish freshman to have a pick six since Robert Blanton in 2008.
“He’s around the ball. He just has a great nose for the football,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said about Hamilton. “The interception for a touchdown got us some great momentum, and we were able to feed off that.”
It wouldn’t be until the second quarter when the Notre Dame offense finally put points on the board, as redshirt senior quarterback Ian Book converted a QB sneak on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Junior tight end Brock Wright made sure to push Book over the goal line, making it 14-0 Irish.
The final seven minutes of the first half is when Notre Dame finally took full control. Junior Avery Davis, who moved from defensive back to running back this week to replace the injured Jafar Armstrong, took a shovel pass from Book and sprinted 59 yards for the score. It was Davis’ first career touchdown.
“We incidentally gave the game ball to him for being so humble as a player,” said Kelly of Davis. “Unselfish to switch from quarterback to running back to defense and back to the offensive side of the ball and come up big with an electric run that kind of got the entire team and stadium into it.”
Another first career touchdown happened three minutes later on the offensive highlight of the game. Book found senior Javon McKinley on a crossing route, who then proceeded to shake off six would-be Lobos tacklers, going 65 yards to the end zone to give Notre Dame a 28-0 lead.
Chase Claypool then got into the fun, hauling in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Book to add to the Irish lead. The senior wide receiver had 96 yards receiving and the touchdown in the first half.
New Mexico finally scored on the ensuing drive, as Bryson Carroll ran 47 yards to the end zone to make it 35-7. Notre Dame junior kicker Jonathan Doerer drilled a field goal as time expired in the first half, though, to make it 38-7 Irish at the break.
It was a dominant performance from the defense, especially the secondary. Notre Dame held the three New Mexico quarterbacks to a total of 151 passing yards. They also recorded three first-half intercpetions of Lobos senior quarterback Sheriron Jones, as Hamilton, senior safety Jalen Elliott and senior cornerback Shaun Crawford all caused turnovers.
“We just played to our standard,” Crawford said. “Throughout the week, we wanted to focus on just coming out and just starting fast and playing physical. And, on the back end, just covering people down. And, I think we did that.”
Senior linebacker Asmar Bilal also had a strong game, recording eight tackles. Bilal and senior defensive end Daelin Hayes caused fits for the Lobos offense all afternoon.
Notre Dame’s offense didn’t slow down in the second half, as the Irish ran the same play as the Davis touchdown — except this time to senior wide receiver Chris Finke, who ran 54 yards for the touchdown.
McKinley then added another touchdown reception later in the game, this one on a 20-yard pass from Book. That made it 52-7 in the third quarter.
“He’s a physical presence,” said Kelly of McKinley. “He got on the field in a first-team rotation, so we’re starting to get it here and figure it out. That he’s not a No. 2 (on the depth chart), he can play as a No. 1. We like his size; we like what he’s done.”
C’Bo Flemister had a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 59-7. Freshman quarterback Brendon Clark threw a touchdown pass to redshirt freshman receiver Braden Lenzy, and Bobby Cole ran a 37-yard touchdown for the Lobos in the fourth quarter.
Book finished 15-of-24 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns, but 113 of those yards and two touchdowns came off forward tosses to Davis and Finke on jet sweep plays.
“It felt good. I thought the coaches did a really good job having us a good game plan, having us in the right spots,” Book said. “I was really happy with making the big play when we needed it. We started a little slow in the beginning, but we were able to pick it up as the game went on, and that was huge.”
Notre Dame now turns its attention to No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas State, 55-0, Saturday. Accommodations are being made to Georgia’s Sanford Stadium to add additional seating, making it the biggest game in Georgia football history in terms of attendance.
“Already thinking about it,” Claypool said of the Georgia game. “We have to enjoy the win for sure, hang out with our family. But (Sunday), it’s right back to business.”
