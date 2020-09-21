SOUTH BEND — Two days after being without eight players on its depth chart for its 52-0 win over South Florida, the Notre Dame football program announced in a statement that 10 players on the Fighting Irish roster are either in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.
“A total of 232 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame football student-athletes last week (Tuesday-Friday). Of those 232, there were four positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those four student-athletes are in isolation and their parents have been informed. Through contact tracing, six football student-athletes are in quarantine. None of the players in quarantine or isolation participated in Saturday’s game against South Florida. Since beginning testing on June 18, Notre Dame Football has had 18 positive tests, producing an overall negative rate of 99.1 percent,” the statement read.
Under ACC guidelines, the four players that test positive must remain in isolation for 14 days. Those that are in quarantine have to stay there for 10 days. That means all 10 Irish players affected by COVID-19 will not practice or play this Saturday on the road against Wake Forest.
While Notre Dame did not confirm the eight players that were out against South Florida were all COVID-related, only one player — safety Kyle Hamilton — was known to have an injury. The other seven on the depth chart that missed last week were linebackers Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo, running back Jahmir Smith, wide receiver Lawrence Keys and quarterback Brendon Clark.
Notre Dame’s weekly depth chart was not released Monday. Instead, it will be released Tuesday.
HANDLING COVID-19
For a player coming out of isolation or quarantine, they must test negative for COVID-19 twice in a row before resuming activities with the team. For those that have tested positive, they also must take an EKG test to make sure there are no heart-related issues stemming from contracting the virus.
“The quarantine and isolation are a little bit different,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “When they are able to test negative twice … we can begin a modified conditioning program with those guys. So, when they come back from 14 days on their own, they have a modified quarantine workout program that gets them back in pretty good shape.”
COVID-19 is something all sports teams are dealing with as they try to play their respective seasons. While player safety is the top priority, coaches are also at risk of catching coronavirus as well. This happened this past weekend at Florida State, as Seminole head coach Mike Norvell tested positive for the virus. He will not be allowed to coach this week’s game against Miami as he sits in isolation.
When asked Monday about if Notre Dame has a plan should a coach test positive for COVID-19, Kelly didn’t provide many in-depth details.
“We have a succession plan in place for myself and each and every coach on the staff, in terms of the responsibilities and the duties,” Kelly said. “Mine are not singular, in terms of one coach taking over. There are different responsibilities — I’m not going to get into who that person is at this time. Hopefully, we don’t have to. But we have it detailed out all across the board, again, for all positions.”
Kelly called the way his program deals with COVID-19 an “evolving situation.” As of now, teams are required to test everyone on Wednesday and Friday before a game. Notre Dame has been testing its players at least three times a week, but has targeted different groups to be tested more rigorously.
“From our standpoint, right now, certain segments of our team are getting tested every day — the higher risk areas … which would be the linemen,” Kelly said. “When you put that algorithm together, it’s really distance, duration and direction, and if you fall under those categories, you’re generally coming up with linemen. We’re testing those guys every day.”
