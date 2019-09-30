NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Inside the numbers of the Irish's current home winning streak

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football was at a crossroads at the end of the 2016 season. The Fighting Irish finished the season 4-8, the first losing season under head coach Brian Kelly. It had been nearly a decade without a losing season in South Bend, and many people were calling for Kelly to be fired as head coach.
Since 2016, though, the Irish are 25-5, posting a 10-3 record in 2017, 12-1 in 2018 and currently 3-1 in 2019.
One of the key reasons for the Notre Dame resurgence in the past two-plus seasons? The Irish’s play at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is 14-1 at home since the start of 2017, including a current 13-game winning streak. In Kelly’s first seven seasons at home, the Irish went 30-13, including 2-4 in 2016.
“That wasn’t the primary issue of 2016. That was a collateral issue of other issues that needed to be addressed,” Kelly said of the losing home record in 2016. “Just happened to be that we lost games in ’16, but there were other issues that caused some of those things to happen.”
Notre Dame addressed those issues, and it’s shown with on-field results.
The Irish aren’t just beating inferior opponents at home, either. In this 13-game winning streak, the Irish have knocked off five ranked opponents: No. 11 USC and No. 14 North Carolina State in 2017, No. 14 Michigan and No. 7 Stanford in 2018 and No. 18 Virginia, which they did last weekend.
The average margin of victory in the 13 wins is 19.3 points. The largest margin of victory came in the home opener this season, where they won by 52 over New Mexico. There’s been eight double-digit victories in the win streak, including 35 over USC, 29 over Florida State and 21 over Stanford.
Along with some dominating wins, there’s also been some close ones against unranked teams. In fact, the two closest-margined victories in the win streak were to unranked teams. Both Vanderbilt and Pitt played Notre Dame close, with both losing by only five points (Vanderbilt 22-17, Pitt 19-14).
“Execute better than the team we’re playing,” Kelly said is the main reason for the current home winning streak. “It starts with, you know, you don’t get lucky. You've got to win those games. We’ve had some close games that we’ve had to obviously find a way to win. The Virginia game, we had to come back at half. The Pittsburgh game comes to mention. And then there’s some games we’ve played extremely well.”
At 13 games, it’s the longest home winning streak under Kelly. His previous best was an 11-win stretch from 2011 to 2013. That winning streak ended with a loss to No. 14 Oklahoma.
The current home winning streak is eighth all time in Notre Dame history. The longest is 38 games from 1919-1927. The longest of the modern era came from 1987-1990, where the Fighting Irish won 19-straight home games under head coach Lou Holtz. That stretch also included Notre Dame’s last championship season, 1988.
The streak is also tied for the eighth longest active home winning streak in the country, along with Oklahoma and Appalachian State. Teams with longer winning streaks in their home stadiums are Alabama (29), Clemson (18), Central Florida (18), Georgia (16), Ohio State (16), Army (15) and Alabama-Birmingham (14).
Notre Dame has five home games remaining this season, including this Saturday’s contest against Bowling Green. The remaining home games after this weekend are USC on Oct. 12, Virginia Tech on Nov. 2, Navy on Nov. 16 and Boston College on Nov. 23.
The current combined records of the five remaining home opponents for the Irish is 11-10, giving Notre Dame a clear path to make it 18-straight home wins by the end of the year.
“I think we’ve got a great routine. We love playing in front of our fans, our students in particular are there. And, it’s been a mantra of ours in our offseason to protect our house,” Kelly said. “We feel as though it’s part of what we do in our workouts in the summer. We rally around that. We workout in the stadium, we run the stairs and it’s something that’s very, very important to us. So, we’ve been fortunate and it’s obviously been a really positive thing for us to play at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.