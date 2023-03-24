SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football players looking to be drafted in next month’s NFL Draft got a chance to work out in front of all 32 NFL teams at the school’s Pro Day Friday.
Two former Fighting Irish players poised to be early round picks are tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey. Both participated in some, but not all of the available drills Friday.
Foskey’s official height and weight came it at 6’5” and 263 pounds. He went through all the hand and arm measurements, but did not do any of the other drills. His wingspan was the best of everyone there, measuring at 82 1/8 inches. Foskey chose to use his 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press times/measurements that he established at last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Mayer also skipped most of the drills, but still did the bench press, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill — three things he didn’t do at the Combine. His time of 6.97 seconds in the latter of those events would have ranked third amongst tight ends at the Combine had he ran the event there. Mayer, a 6’4”, 252-pounder who owns numerous tight end records at Notre Dame, is projected to be a first-round pick by most draft websites.
Arguably the standout performance of the day came from cornerback TaRiq Bracy. He ran a time of 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash, tops for any Notre Dame player who did the event. He also had an impressive 38 1/2-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10 feet, three inches.
One of the downsides of Bracy is his size, as he measured in at 5’10” and 182 pounds. If he’s not drafted within the seven rounds of the NFL Draft, expect him to sign as an undrafted free agent with someone right away.
Another defensive back looking to leave his mark Friday was Brandon Joseph. A transfer from Northwestern, Joseph played one season for Notre Dame before turning pro. As a safety last season, Joseph finished with 30 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a victory over Syracuse.
At the Pro Day, Joseph measured in at 6’0” and 198 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, had a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap and completed the three-cone drill in 6.89 seconds. Joseph projects to be a mid-round pick.
Offensive line has been one of the more successful positions for Notre Dame in the NFL Draft the last decade-plus, and two more are looking to hear names called next month.
Jarrett Patterson played all three positions along the line for the Irish in his career, spending last season at the left guard spot. The 6’4”, 307-pound lineman had a solid showing Friday, ripping off 24 reps in the bench press, which was two more than he did at the Combine. He matched his Combine time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.73 seconds) and improved his three-cone drill time to 7.68 seconds.
Patterson did not do any of the other drills. Like Joseph, he is expected to be a mid-round pick.
The other offensive lineman looking to be drafted was Josh Lugg. He was the tallest man measured Friday, standing in at 6’6”. He was one pound lighter than Patterson, checking in at 306 pounds.
Lugg did not participate at the Combine, so this was his chance to show teams what he’s capable of. He had 26 reps in the bench press, ran a 5.7-second 40-yard dash and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.83 seconds, among other times. Lugg projects to be a late round pick, but also could go undrafted. Regardless, it’s highly likely he makes an NFL roster in some capacity.
Others to participate Friday were twin brother defensive ends Jayson and Justin Ademilola, running back/wide receiver Jafar Armstrong, linebacker Bo Bauer, wide receiver Avery Davis, kicker Blake Grupe and defensive lineman Chris Smith. Indiana State wide receiver Dante Hendrix also made the trip from Terre Haute to compete in front of NFL scouts.
Both Ademilola’s could be drafted in April. Jayson had the better measurables of the two, standing two inches taller, weighing 26 pounds heavier and having a 2 7/8-inch advantage in wingspan. They were identical in hand size (10 2/8 inches) and had the same distance in the broad jump (9 feet, 2 inches). Justin had slightly faster times in all of the agility drills, beating Jayson in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill.
Smith had the most eye-popping number of the day, finishing with 37 reps in the bench press. It’s unlikely he will be drafted, but he could find him a spot on an NFL roster after that type of performance. He played in all 13 games for the Irish last season, making five starts and recording 17 tackles as an interior lineman.
Both Bauer and Davis are recovering from season-ending knee injuries. Davis was able to run through some of the drills, while Bauer only did his measurements and the bench press.
Armstrong and Grupe aren’t expected to hear their names called at the NFL Draft. Hendrix, the Sycamores’ all-time leading receiver, could be a late-round pick.
The NFL Draft starts April 27 with the first round. The second and third rounds are Friday, April 28, and the final four rounds are April 29. The draft takes place this year in Kansas City, Missouri.