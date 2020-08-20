The Notre Dame football program announced Thursday afternoon that five players had tested positive for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing. A total of six players are in quarantine after contact tracing.
Football practices Wednesday and Thursday were canceled in order to conduct more testing of the players. The university has moved to online-only classes for the next two weeks as it tries to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
Notre Dame football's full statement from Thursday read:
"In light of the University's decision Tuesday to move to remote instruction until at least September 2, and in an abundance of caution, the Notre Dame Football program underwent two rounds of COVID-19 testing this week. A total of 232 tests were administered to student-athletes. Of those 232, five student-athletes tested positive, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
The five student-athletes who tested positive are in isolation, and their parents have been informed.
Through contact tracing, six football student-athletes have been placed in quarantine.
Since beginning testing on June 18, Notre Dame has administered 851 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program, with nine positive tests (98.9% negativity rate). Of the nine positive tests, two were from initial report testing.
In a continuing effort to provide a safe environment, Notre Dame Football will not practice Thursday and will administer an additional round of COVID-19 testing to student-athletes Friday morning. The Irish will return to practice based on the recommendation of its medical staff."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.