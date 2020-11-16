SOUTH BEND — Cameron Ekanayake refused to look at the email.
He saw what the subject of the email read — an update on his Rhodes Scholarship application. He was getting ready to head into a weight training session with his Notre Dame football teammates, though, so he didn’t want any potential negative news to affect him.
After the session, he started talking to Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book about the email. Ekanayake still didn’t want to look at it, so Book read the email instead.
Then, confusion.
“The email wasn’t very clear at first,” said Ekanayake during a video conference last week. “(Book) was like, ‘I think you got it. I’m pretty sure you got it.’”
Ekanayake then read it finally, and it told him what he had hoped it would say: he was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist. The prestigious scholarship is awarded through the University of Oxford in England to “young leaders from around the world who, through the pursuit of education together at Oxford, would forge bonds of mutual understanding and fellowship for the betterment of mankind.”
The Notre Dame senior, naturally, was excited by the news.
“I was ecstatic, obviously,” Ekanayake said. “The ecstatic and jubilation of the moment was short — I had practice in about 30 minutes and meetings to go to, so I kind of bottled it up and went to meetings. My teammates, my friends, my family — everyone was ecstatic.”
Ekanayake is originally from Niles, Michigan, which is about 11 miles north of South Bend. He played football at Edwardsburg High School, helping lead the Eddies to the state semifinals in his senior season. He then enrolled at Notre Dame in the fall of 2017 and walked-on to the football team.
During his time as a player for the Fighting Irish, Ekanayake has primarily served on the scout team as a running back. He has seen game action once, in 2019 against Bowling Green. He has embraced his role on the scout team and enjoys prepping the Irish’s first-team defense for that week’s game.
“I’ve learned to embrace and love that role with the other offensive scout guys,” Ekanayake said. “We love to challenge ourselves to come out and compete every day against our starting defense, and we give them a run for their money sometimes. Which, inherently, makes our defense better.”
Ekanayake is a science-business major at Notre Dame and is on track to graduate in the spring. He has a 3.71 GPA and has made the Dean’s List twice.
Where Ekanayake really stands out, though, is his social work both inside and outside of school. He is a co-president and founding board member of Life Worth Living ND, which dedicates its time to helping students with disabilities. He also co-founded CDS Tutoring for Brilliant Minds, a charitable organization that helps with tutoring students.
On top of all of that, he has done charitable work through Catholic Worker, the Kelly Cares Foundation, the Golden Living Nursing Home and the Navodaya Special Education School in the country of Sri Lanka.
Ekanayake wants to become a specialized cardiothoracic surgeon someday, whether he gets the Rhodes Scholarship or not. He has started working toward that during his time at Notre Dame, serving as a research assistant for many labs conducted at the university.
Overall, Ekanayake wants to help people in areas where there aren’t adequate resources available.
“Throughout my experiences, I have learned that there is no shortage of good people in the world, people who truly want to help others,” said Ekanayake in a press release on Nov. 5. “However, what I quickly realized was that this ‘want’ to help others was not limited by how compassionate people were, but rather by other factors such as economic, institutional and political constraints. I want to focus on these factors that are keeping these people from reaching their full potential to help others.”
Ekanayake is the second Notre Dame football player to be a Rhodes Scholarship finalist, with the other being Corey Robinson in the 2016-17 school year. The university has produced 20 Rhodes Scholars since the scholarship began in 1902.
Notre Dame is the home of “WOPU Nation,” or Walk-On Players Union. Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Ekanayake is the embodiment of what being a walk-on at Notre Dame is all about.
“Really proud of Cameron,” Kelly said. “He represents WOPU Nation … But more importantly, he represents that the student-athlete is so important here at Notre Dame. The players love him. He’s just such an important part of our football program. He provides such an important role for us on our scout team, but also in our locker room. He’s a guy that a lot of guys gravitate toward — not because they want help with their homework — but just because of his personality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.